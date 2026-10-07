Did Sixers head coach Nick Nurse hint toward LeBron James' debut?

Anfernee Simons (hamstring), Dominick Barlow (back) and Adem Bona (foot) will miss the Sixers’ next two preseason games, the team said after its Wednesday practice.

Simons was a partial participant in practice and Bona has progressed to on-court work, the Sixers said, but both players plus Barlow will be sidelined on Thursday night in Brooklyn and Saturday night in Boston.



“We should be able to get a majority of the guys out there tomorrow,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said on Wednesday, a potential indication that LeBron James could make his Sixers preseason debut.



James, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid sat for the Sixers’ preseason opener on Monday, during which reserve center Ariel Hukporti suffered a season-ending torn Achilles and VJ Edgecombe and Jaylen Brown each logged a half’s worth of minutes against the New York Knicks.