After one exhibition, Sixers could lose Ariel Hukporti to season-ending injury

PHILADELPHIA – Basketball can be a cruel game.

Just two hours after Sixers head coach Nick Nurse talked about how "amazing" it was that his team was not dealing with injury-related drama, starting center Ariel Hukporti went down about five minutes into Monday's preseason opener, grabbing his Achilles.

After the game, Nurse confirmed that Hukporti had suffered an Achilles injury, adding that there would be imaging done on Tuesday to determine the severity of it. But it had the look of a season-ending injury.

"Gave him a big hug," Nurse said. "He's been a joy to coach in the short time he's been here. Really a good dude. So, we'll just hope for the best."



As the new-look Sixers approached the 2026-27 season, the backup center spot behind Joel Embiid was – per the usual – the point of potential weakness in the depth chart. Nurse's primary options: Hukporti and fellow third-year big Adem Bona, whose foot sprain has kept him out of training camp and the Sixers' first of four exhibition games so far.

By all accounts, Hukporti had been making the most of his opportunities and giving himself the best possible chance to win early minutes over Bona. Asked before Monday's game what he wanted to see from Hukporti, Nurse said, "J ust what he's been doing." He had previously discussed Hukporti's rim protection and rare blend of size and mobility. But what also came up about Hukporti early on was the extent to which his teammates had grown fond of him. That sentiment only became more clear as Hukporti's teammates were asked about his injury.

"Damn, that messed me up, honestly. Yeah, that messed me up. That's tough," a visibly distraught Jabari Walker said. "...I met him early on, and he was just one of the guys right away that was just super cool, outgoing. If you know him, you know he’s going to talk to you. He’s lively, same version every day. So it's a deeper connection when you already know somebody on that level. It’s more investment. So when I heard that news, it's tough. Much love to Ariel."

VJ Edgecombe expressed concern for Hukporti's mental wellbeing.

"I feel for him for sure. It's sad to see anybody go down, if it's my teammates [or an] opposing player. It's just sad to see anybody go down, and so I'm just praying that he's – I don't know what it is yet," Edgecombe said. "I'm just praying it's something that's [not] having him mentally get down on himself or anything, because obviously injuries can play a big part in mental health, and that's the most important thing. Him just making sure he's happy and in a peaceful place with his spirit and his body, so I just hope all the best, man. It's sad to see, especially first game of the year. I hope he’ll be well."



MORE: Sixers' starting five displays major offensive upside in scrimmage

As the team awaits official word on the severity of Hukporti's injury, it is hard to imagine the 24-year-old will step on a court in a Sixers uniform any time soon – if ever again. Back to basketball's cruelty: there is an unfortunate, extremely harsh reality of life as an NBA player on an expiring contract with a season-ending injury. Those players are exceptionally likely to be traded, as their teams lack incentive to keep them on a 15-player standard roster in which every spot must be maximized. Hukporti's $3.4 million salary, a decent bit over the veteran's minimum, could help the Sixers facilitate a deal that nets them a midseason rotation upgrade.

Technically, the Sixers could apply for a Disabled Player Exception (DPE) – an additional device to spend money in the wake of a season-ending injury. It would give them $1.7 million, half of Hukporti's salary. That is not enough to provide any trade optionality; it would give the Sixers a second avenue to sign a player to a contract midseason (they have nearly $2.1 million available in their bi-annual exception). Using it without trading any salary away would also bring the Sixers extremely close to their hard cap at the first apron.

Hukporti becomes eligible to be traded on Jan. 15; the Sixers would not be able to utilize a hypothetical DPE granted by the NBA if they had already Hukporti, but could use it and then trade Hukporti afterwards.

It is not a worthwhile move to use a DPE, especially because the Sixers' likeliest path to creating ensuing apron flexibility would be waiving Walker, their best reserve, on Tuesday.

Walker showed on Monday that he can be a part of the solution to the Sixers' shaky center depth. He posted a double-double off the bench, scoring 11 points, grabbing 11 boards and shooting 3-for-5 from long range. Walker is undersized for a center, but his outstanding strength and rebounding chops give him more than a fighting chance against most fives. Walker jumper looked meaningfully quicker on Monday than it was last season; he was nearly giddy discussing it after the game.

"Man, can't really even explain how much work has gone into it. But a lot of mental work has went into it as well, just the confidence to shoot it. My teammates have seen me do it a lot of times, and now it's just about me understanding that it's the best shot for our team sometimes, and I'm a good shooter. I deserve to shoot that," Walker said. "So I think I just kind of took the pressure off myself this offseason. I said, ‘I'm going to go in here and just be confident, let the work show,’ and I continue doing that... It is [gratifying]. But it's tricky because you don't want that success to make you comfortable. So it's just another day for me, and I'll be in the gym tomorrow trying to figure out ways to get better. But it's cool to see that it's paying off that early. Now I’ve got to take it to another level."



MORE: After 'great first week,' LeBron James 'just trying to build' with Joel Embiid, Sixers

Should the Sixers get the news they seem to expect regarding Hukporti, they will without a doubt turn to Bona first when filling the backup center spot. But given how often Embiid should be expected to rest, the Sixers need at least three quality options at the position. Like Walker, Dominick Barlow is a viable small-ball option. He is not nearly as strong as Walker – though he put on a good bit of muscle this summer – but is a much better athlete with more offensive utility. There are also strong forwards in Dean Wade and LeBron James theoretically capable of sliding up to the five, but those are looks Nurse would likely rather avoid during the regular season.

The Sixers have a slew of Exhibit 10 contract signees in camp; all of them are eligible for the team's vacant two-way contract spot. It seems likelier than ever now that they will fill that spot with a center, but the only big they have in camp is Tacko Fall, currently sidelined by a hip injury. The Sixers, of course, do not have to give the two-way spot to one of their camp bodies; they could find a playable big with two-way eligibility elsewhere. Whether it is Fall or a newcomer, the Sixers probably need another five that is not undersized.

Monday's scene was gutting. Hukporti, just moments into his Sixers tenure, fell to the floor in shock. He did so right in front of the New York Knicks bench, where many of his former teammates sat. Teammates current and past gathered around Hukporti; Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns helped him get to the Sixers' tunnel.

With his size, athleticism and personality, Hukporti made a strong impression on the Sixers in a very short period of time. Just last week he expressed an eagerness to show off skills and abilities he had not put on film during his two years in New York. Now, Hukporti and the Sixers will hold their collective breath.

MORE: Jaylen Brown stars, Hukporti suffers ominous injury in Sixers' preseason opener