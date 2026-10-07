Haverford College professor charged for allegedly making antisemitic threats online

A Haverford College professor was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sending about 50 threatening and antisemitic, online messages to a Jewish man.

Guantian Ha, an assistant professor of religion at the college, allegedly used at least four anonymous X accounts to target the man between October 2025 and May. He has been charged in federal court with one count of cyberstalking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

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Ha posted the man's home address and his child's name online, and made derogatory remarks about Jewish people, according to an indictment filed Sept. 30 in the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Ha, who is on sabbatical and is not teaching this academic year, was placed on administrative leave and banned from campus while the criminal process is underway, Haverford College President Wendy Raymond said in a statement Tuesday.

"I am deeply distressed by these allegations and want to state in the plainest of terms that any form of harassment or discrimination based on identity is unacceptable, antithetical to our values and has no place at Haverford," she said. "... I am heartbroken and furious at the possibility that an individual within our community would seek to inflict such pain on another."

A Haverford College staffer is in contact with the people who were targeted, Raymond said.

Raymond said students have access to counseling, spiritual care and campus safety. She advised anyone who has experienced bias to file a report with the college.

