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October 06, 2026

Man arrested after barricade situation in North Philly

The man, who was wanted for a robbery, locked himself inside a North Philly home, police say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Barricade
Police barricade North Philly Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Police arrested a man who was wanted for a robbery after he barricaded himself inside a North Philadelphia home on Monday night.

A man was arrested Monday night after police responded to a barricade situation at Third and Dauphin streets in North Philadelphia.

Police shut down the area at 7:29 p.m. after the man, who was wanted for a robbery, locked himself inside the home, NBC10 reported. Police believed he was possibly armed, and SWAT teams surrounded the property.

MORE: Woman charged with arson for fires set near East Mount Airy daycare

About one hour later, the man notified police that his children were inside. Three children walked out alongside the man, who carried an infant in his arms. Officers took the child from the man and placed him in handcuffs. 

As the man was escorted to a police vehicle, NBC video footage shows him dancing and shouting, "Tell my kids I love them all, all 10." He also reportedly said he would "be out in two weeks." 

The man's name has not been released.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Barricade Philadelphia Police

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