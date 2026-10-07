Eagles trade C/G Cam Jurgens to the Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded C/G Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Jurgens was a 2022 second-round pick. He mostly sat for a year before starting at guard in 2023. Following the retirement of Jason Kelce, he moved to his natural position at center, and was a Pro Bowl player.

After playing through a back injury during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2024, Jurgens had a procedure to alleviate nerve pain. He missed most of 2025 training camp, and acknowledged during the regular season that he wasn't fully recovered from that procedure. It showed on the field, as Jurgens did not play to his standard, despite being voted into the Pro Bowl again.

During the 2026 offseason, Jurgens received stem cell treatments in Colombia. He was a full participant throughout training camp, and seemed to be in good health heading into the regular season. However, after Landon Dickerson was placed on IR following the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, Jurgens was moved to LG, where he performed poorly in three games against the Titans, Bears, and Rams.

Jurgens' surprise trade to the Ravens somehow netted a second-round pick in 2028, a high price for an underperforming player with significant injury concerns.

The Eagles' offensive line configuration on Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars is anyone's guess. Here's mine:

LT: Jordan Maialta

LG: Willie Lampkin

C: Drew Kendall

RG: Tyler Steen

RT: Markel Bell

Landon Dickerson is also eligible to come off of injured reserve after Week 5.

Eagles 2027 draft picks updated here.

Eagles 2028 draft picks updated here.

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