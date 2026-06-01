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June 01, 2026

Philadelphia Eagles 2028 draft picks

Thanks to the A.J. Brown trade to New England, the Eagles already have two first-round picks in 2028.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060126HowieRoseman Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Howie Roseman just keeping adding draft picks and now has two first-rounders in 2028.

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2028 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far, there has been one.

• The Eagles traded WR A.J. Brown for a first-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Round How acquired
1 Eagles' own pick
 1 From Patriots 
2 Eagles' own pick
3 Eagles' own pick
4 Eagles' own pick
5 Eagles' own pick
6Eagles' own pick
7 Eagles' own pick
7 From Cowboys

Eagles 2027 picks here.

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Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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