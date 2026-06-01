Philadelphia Eagles 2028 draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2028 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far, there has been one.

• The Eagles traded WR A.J. Brown for a first-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027.



Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 1 From Patriots 2 Eagles' own pick 3 Eagles' own pick 4 Eagles' own pick 5 Eagles' own pick 6 Eagles' own pick 7 Eagles' own pick 7 From Cowboys

Eagles 2027 picks here.

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