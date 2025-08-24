More Sports:

August 24, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles 2027 draft picks

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have 6 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far, there has been one.

• The Eagles traded a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for QB Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Those picks are conditional, per a league source, however, the conditions are not yet known. 

Round How acquired 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick


You can find the Eagles' 2026 picks here.

