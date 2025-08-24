Philadelphia Eagles 2027 draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have 6 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far, there has been one.

• The Eagles traded a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for QB Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Those picks are conditional, per a league source, however, the conditions are not yet known.

Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles' own pick 3 Eagles' own pick 4 Eagles' own pick 5 Eagles' own pick 6 Eagles' own pick



You can find the Eagles' 2026 picks here.

