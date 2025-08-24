Philadelphia Eagles 2027 draft picks

August 24, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have 6 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far, there has been one.
• The Eagles traded a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for QB Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Those picks are conditional, per a league source, however, the conditions are not yet known.
|Round
|How acquired
|1
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|Eagles' own pick
|4
|Eagles' own pick
|5
|Eagles' own pick
|6
|Eagles' own pick
You can find the Eagles' 2026 picks here.
