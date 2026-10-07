Nearly 500 jack-o’-lanterns will light up the Delaware Canal in Yardley for Canal-O-Ween

Nearly 500 glowing jack-o’-lanterns will line the Delaware Canal in Yardley this Halloween season as Canal-O-Ween returns for a weeklong nighttime display.

The free event begins at sundown Sunday, Oct. 25, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 31, with carved pumpkins illuminating the canal along North Edgewater Avenue between Fuld Road and East Afton Avenue.

Before the lights come on, families can help create the display during Carve-O-Thon from noon-3 p.m. Oct. 25 at the open lot at Fuld Road and Morgan Avenue. Pumpkins are provided and pre-gutted, and carving tools will be available in limited quantities.

Casey Jacot/Greater Philly Finds @greaterphillyfinds Families can help carve pumpkins for the display during a free Oct. 25 event.

Families are limited to one provided pumpkin, which will be distributed periodically throughout the event. People can also bring their own pumpkins to carve. Finished jack-o’-lanterns become part of Canal-O-Ween, giving participants a chance to spot their own creation later along the canal.

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Volunteers light the pumpkins around sundown each evening, creating a nighttime walking route that stays illuminated through Halloween. Organizers suggest bringing cider or coffee along for the walk.

Both Carve-O-Thon and Canal-O-Ween are free and scheduled to take place rain or shine. Parking is limited near the canal, with additional free public parking available around Yardley.

Dates: Sunday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: Begins at sundown each night

Location: Delaware Canal along North Edgewater Avenue between Fuld Road and East Afton Avenue, Yardley, PA 19067

Cost: Free

What to expect: Nearly 500 glowing jack-o’-lanterns displayed along the canal

Carve-O-Thon: Sunday, Oct. 25, noon-3 p.m. at Fuld Road and Morgan Avenue

Pumpkins: One provided pumpkin per family; pumpkins will be distributed periodically, and attendees may bring their own

Weather: Rain or shine

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