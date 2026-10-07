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October 07, 2026

Nearly 500 jack-o’-lanterns will light up the Delaware Canal in Yardley for Canal-O-Ween

The free Oct. 25-31 display begins with a community carving event where families can create pumpkins for the canal.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Attractions
Canal-O-Ween Casey Jacot/Greater Philly Finds @greaterphillyfinds

Jack-o’-lanterns glow along the Delaware Canal during a previous Canal-O-Ween in Yardley. The free display returns Oct. 25-31 with nearly 500 carved pumpkins.

Nearly 500 glowing jack-o’-lanterns will line the Delaware Canal in Yardley this Halloween season as Canal-O-Ween returns for a weeklong nighttime display.

The free event begins at sundown Sunday, Oct. 25, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 31, with carved pumpkins illuminating the canal along North Edgewater Avenue between Fuld Road and East Afton Avenue.

Before the lights come on, families can help create the display during Carve-O-Thon from noon-3 p.m. Oct. 25 at the open lot at Fuld Road and Morgan Avenue. Pumpkins are provided and pre-gutted, and carving tools will be available in limited quantities.

CanaloWeen CarvingCasey Jacot/Greater Philly Finds @greaterphillyfinds

Families can help carve pumpkins for the display during a free Oct. 25 event.


Families are limited to one provided pumpkin, which will be distributed periodically throughout the event. People can also bring their own pumpkins to carve. Finished jack-o’-lanterns become part of Canal-O-Ween, giving participants a chance to spot their own creation later along the canal.

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Volunteers light the pumpkins around sundown each evening, creating a nighttime walking route that stays illuminated through Halloween. Organizers suggest bringing cider or coffee along for the walk.

Both Carve-O-Thon and Canal-O-Ween are free and scheduled to take place rain or shine. Parking is limited near the canal, with additional free public parking available around Yardley.

Canal-O-Ween

Dates: Sunday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 31
Time: Begins at sundown each night
Location: Delaware Canal along North Edgewater Avenue between Fuld Road and East Afton Avenue, Yardley, PA 19067
Cost: Free
What to expect: Nearly 500 glowing jack-o’-lanterns displayed along the canal
Carve-O-Thon: Sunday, Oct. 25, noon-3 p.m. at Fuld Road and Morgan Avenue
Pumpkins: One provided pumpkin per family; pumpkins will be distributed periodically, and attendees may bring their own
Weather: Rain or shine

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Halloween Attractions Yardley Family-Friendly Pumpkins

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