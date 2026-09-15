Tom Pelphrey earns Emmy for 'Task' role and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Muppets' special wins, too

Tom Pelphrey and Sabrina Carpenter took home hardware at the 2026 Emmys on Monday night, but it was otherwise a slow night for TV shows and stars with ties to the Philadelphia region.

Pelphry won outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Robbie Prendergast on HBO's "Task," the Delaware County crime drama from "Mare of Easttown" creator Brad Ingelsby. The 50th anniversary special of "The Muppet Show," which starred Carpenter, won best prerecorded variety special.

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But "Task" lost in two other categories, and "Abbott Elementary," the mockumentary series set in a West Philadelphia elementary school, lost in seven categories ahead of its Season 6 premiere next month. Also, actor Colman Domingo left empty-handed for his roles in two shows.

Pelphrey's "Task" co-star Mark Ruffalo, who was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role as Tom Brandis, lost to Noah Wyle, of "The Pitt." Ingelsby was beat out by Vince Gilligan of "Pluribus" for outstanding writing for a drama series.

"The Muppet Show" special, a 35-minute episode that featured Carpenter, Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogan alongside Kermit, Miss Piggy and Gonzo, beat out Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour: The Final Show." Swift's concert film documented the final show of the Berks County singer's worldwide tour. It was nominated in five categories, but didn't take home any wins.

"Abbott Elementary" has taken home four Emmy Awards over the years, but it was shut out despite being nominated for seven awards, including outstanding comedy series. That award went to "Widow's Bay" — a show that took home a record-breaking 14 wins.

Show creator Quinta Brunson was beat out for lead actress in a comedy series by Jean Smart of "Hacks" and fell short in the outstanding writing category, won by Katie Dippold of "Widow's Bay." Janelle James lost for outstanding supporting actress for her role as Principal Ava Coleman, and Tyler James Williams, who plays teacher Gregory Eddie, lost in the outstanding supporting actor. Kate O'Flynn and Stephen Root, both of "Widow's Bay," won those categories.

Domingo was nominated for outstanding guest actor for his role as a Narcotics Anonymous sponsor on HBO drama "Euphoria" and outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in Tina Fey's "The Four Seasons." Ernest Harden Jr., of "The Pitt," and Root won those categories, respectively.