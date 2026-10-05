More Sports:

October 05, 2026

LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey among seven Sixers not playing in Monday's preseason opener

The Sixers begin their four-game preseason slate on Monday when they welcome the New York Knicks to town. Several starters, though, will be sitting out.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron 10.4.26 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

LeBron James expressed a desire to play in the preseason on Saturday, but added that he did not want to "overdo" it.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona and Tacko Fall will be sidelined for the Sixers' preseason opener on Monday:

Of the Sixers' five projected starters in the season ahead, only Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe will be available against the New York Knicks.

"We certainly want them to get out there and play," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said on Tuesday before mentioning that the Sixers will confer with their key players before making any decisions about preseason usage. "...I think they'll all get out there, and I would say, kind of like we've done in the past, the guys that are available would play a bit in the first half. The second half, probably looking at the other guys and all that stuff. But as we get closer to the end, we want to get some time out there together, for sure."

After playing in front of Philadelphia fans for the first time at Saturday's Blue x White Scrimmage, James was asked how important suiting up in the preseason was to him. He said "resting up" helped some, but he wanted to get on-court work in without pushing the envelope too much.

"What do we have, four preseason games? So, it'd be good to get out there with some of our guys to just get a rhythm," James said. "At the same time, also not overdo it, because we're putting a lot into our practices right now, fine-tuning what we want to do once the games come. But there'll be opportunities when we get out there in the preseason."

MOREAfter 'great first week,' LeBron 'just trying to build' with Joel Embiid and Sixers

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Adem Bona Philadelphia 76ers Anfernee Simons Joel Embiid LeBron James Tacko Fall Dominick Barlow Tyrese Maxey

Featured

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Your next job? Just across the Delaware
Limited - Philadelphia Film Festival 2026

Philadelphia Film Festival 2026 lineup includes Almodóvar, Danny Boyle and Martin McDonagh films

Just In

Must Read

Education

Sticker shock strategy

Haverford College 100k

Meet and Greet

DeVonta Smith to hand out free breakfast at Cherry Hill McDonald’s on Tuesday

Devonta Smith McDonalds Cherry Hill\

Healthy Eating

Blinded by sugar

Added Sugar Addiction

Philadelphia 250

First public audience to see a motion picture was in Philly in 1870

Academy of Music

Weekend

Oct. 10-11 Weekend Events Roundup

South Jersey Celtic Festival and Highland Games

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 4, Eagles vs. Rams

100526SaquonBarkley26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved