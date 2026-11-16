After a weekend of flight disruptions, Philly airport is seeing fewer delays, cancellations

Unclaimed luggage was scattered around Philadelphia International Airport on Monday as it works to recover from the nationwide ground stop that disrupted air travel throughout the United States over the weekend.

On Monday morning, the Philly airport had reported 50 delays and 11 cancellations, according to flight tracker FlightAware. But that was down considerably from the weekend disruptions. On Friday — the day the Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop — the airport reported 186 delays and 264 cancellations. There were 203 delays and 209 cancellations Saturday, and 249 delays and 83 cancellations Sunday.

MORE: FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for all flights

The lingering issues meant many unclaimed suitcases showed up to the airport after their owners had missed connecting flights or had their flights canceled, NBC10 reported.

The FAA issued the ground stop at 3:30 p.m. Friday for all domestic air travel. It was lifted five hours later. The ground stop was made due to an issue that affected communications among all 22 of the United States' Air Route Traffic Control Centers, transportation secretary Sean Duffy said.

Duffy linked the issue to an overload of an existing analog system used by air traffic control. Per the FAA, its "legacy equipment" became unstable after updates came in at a rate of 1,000 attempts every 4 to 5 seconds. That disrupted the system and caused other issues with communications to planes and radar feeds. The FAA does not believe the jump in data was caused by hacking.

"Based on all available evidence, we have no indication that this was a cyberattack or an outside nefarious actor," the FAA said in a statement Sunday.

Government officials said the issue was not linked to a new artificial intelligence system being used. The $875 million SMART technology, announced in September, uses AI to help predict issues in the air, the Associated Press reported.

National ground stops are highly uncommon. This was only the second issued since Sep. 11, 2001. The other took place in 2023, when an FAA system failed and pilots couldn't receive critical updates and safety reports.