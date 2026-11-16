Full injury reports for Sixers-Nets on Monday

Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fascia injury management) is questionable to return to action and LeBron James (low back/sciatica management) will rest when the Sixers take on the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Monday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled Monday afternoon:

The Sixers have an injury report for tonight's game @ Brooklyn:



Joel Embiid – foot management – QUESTIONABLE



LeBron James – back management – OUT



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT



Adem Bona – neck – OUT — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 16, 2026

On Sunday afternoon, the Sixers played host to the Indiana Pacers in the front end of this back-to-back. Embiid rested, and James collected 11 assists in a high-scoring win.

The Sixers' non-Embiid minutes at center have gone to Jabari Walker and Dean Wade lately, but Tacko Fall impressed in his rotation debut on Sunday.

"I think he’s going to probably have to play more five than we probably envisioned," Nurse said of Barlow after the team's Saturday practice. "But Jabari is doing that as well, and, it’s kind of like, if the situation calls for that, I’d imagine that’s what he’ll help out the most.”



Brooklyn has no injuries to report ahead of Monday's game.