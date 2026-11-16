Jill Scott scored five nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, and Taylor Swift received five of her own — including for album of the year and best pop duo/group performance for her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on "The Life of a Showgirl."

But these previous Grammy winners aren't the only musicians with local ties to be acknowledged by the Recording Academy. More than a dozen Philadelphia-area artists received nominations, including a Chestnut Hill-based choir, two string ensembles and the Philadelphia Orchestra's music and artistic director.

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Scott and Swift's latest Grammy nominations

Scott's latest album, "To Whom it May Concern," was nominated for best R&B album. She also received two nominations for best R&B solo performance for "To B Honest" and "Pressha." The latter also was nominated for best R&B song. Scott was nominated for best traditional R&B performance for her song "Beautiful People," too.

"I'm so grateful to every single soul that put their talents and ears to my vision," the North Philly native wrote on Instagram. "I'm thrilled. So far so great."

Adam Blackstone, a frequent collaborator with Scott, was nominated for best R&B song as a co-writer and producer for "Pressha." Blackstone is a graduate of the University of the Arts and was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance's Walk of Fame earlier this year.

Carpenter received two nods in the best pop duo/group performance category for her work with Madonna on "Bring Your Love" and on "The Life of a Showgirl," the title track to Swift's latest album. In 2026, the Bala Cynwyd native was nominated for six Grammys, but left empty-handed.

Swift's album, "The Life of a Showgirl, which set sales and streaming records after it was released last year, was nominated for the coveted album of the year award against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo's "You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love" and Olivia Dean's "The Art of Loving."

Swift's single "The Fate of Ophelia" received a nomination for record of the year and her country hit "I Knew It, I Knew You" was nominated for song of the year, a category the Berks County native has never won.

Bruce Springsteen's protest song "Streets of Minneapolis" is up for best rock Song, along with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers' "Lost Boys," which was co-written by Havertown native Alex G.

Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Jill Scott received five Grammy nominations for her latest album, 'To Whom it May Concern.' Above, Scott performs at the Cincinnati Music Festival in 2023.

Who else with Philly ties received nominations?

Producer Noah Goldstein received four nominations for his work on Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía's album "LUX," which was nominated for album of the year. The album's lead single, "Berghain," earned nods for song and record of the year. The track "La Perla" is up for best latin song. Goldstein, a Philly native and Temple University graduate, is up for non-classical producer of the year.

The Crossing, a Chestnut Hill-based choir, and conductor Donald Nally, was nomonated for best choral performance for the 11th consecutive year for its take on Ted Hearne's "Farming," a choral work about food supply and technology's impact on agriculture. The Crossing have won the best choral category four times, most recently in 2025. Nally, a Bucks County native, called Monday's nomination an "extraordinary" feat.

"We are proud to represent this city on the national and international stage and grateful that the Recording Academy continues to recognize the remarkable work being created by our singers and the composers with whom we collaborate," Nally said in a statement.

Philadelphia-based string ensembles also are up for Grammys this February. The Jasper String Quartet was nominated for best classical solo vocal album for "Lamenting Earth" and Time For Three received a nomination for best chamber music/small ensemble performance for its take on Kevin Puts' "Emily — No Prisoner Be."

The Earth, Wind & Fire documentary "To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World" was nominated for best music film. The project was directed and produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, marking the Philly Hip Hop legend's 19th nomination.

Winslow Townson/Provided Image Chestnut Hill-based The Crossing was nominated for a Grammy for the 11th year in a row.

Wanda Sykes, the part-time Media resident who has lobbied for Philly's WNBA team, snagged her second nomination for best comedy album for her "Legacy" stand-up special.

Rapper Andrew Howard, a Philly native who goes by the stage name "Lihtz," is listed as a songwriter for LeCrae's "Living Water," a Christian rap song nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song.

Bassist Christian McBride, a West Philadelphia native and graduate of the High School for Creative & Performing Arts, is one of four musicians nominated for best jazz performance for the song "I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)," marking his 20th nomination. McBride is an 11-time Grammy winner.

Five-time Grammy winner Yannick Nezet-Seguin, the music and artistic director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, received a nomination for best opera recording for his work composing the Metropolitan Opera's rendition of "The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay."

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 7, in Los Angeles. They will be broadcast by ABC and be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.