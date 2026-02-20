Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' was the best-selling album worldwide in 2025

Taylor Swift was the top-selling musician worldwide in 2025, the fourth consecutive year she has held that distinction, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry says. Her protégé, Sabrina Carpenter, wasn't far behind.

Swift's album "The Life of a Showgirl" and Carpenter's albums, "Short n' Sweet" and "Man's Best Friend," were among the most popular last year. The IFPI tracks streaming data, downloads and physical album sales from more than 8,000 record labels around the world.

"Taylor Swift topping the IFPI Global Album rankings once again is a clear reflection of the strength of her connection with fans around the world," Victoria Oakley, CEO of IFPI, said in a statement.

Swift, a Berks County native, beat out Drake, Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar as the top-selling artist, with Carpenter coming in at No. 8. It's the sixth time Swift has topped the list.

"The Life of a Showgirl" spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and broke the record for the most for album sales and streams in a single week, with the equivalent of 4 million album units earned, Billboard said. "The Life of a Showgirl" also topped the IFPI's Global Album Chart, Global Album Sales Chart and Global Vinyl Album Chart.

"Its success reflects a carefully executed global release strategy, combining physical formats, digital distribution and sustained marketing across territories," the IFPI said.

Carpenter, who was born in Bucks County and grew up in Montgomery County, saw the continued success of her acclaimed 2024 album "Short n' Sweet," which ranked fifth on the Global Album Chart and the Global Streaming Album Chart.

Her latest album, the Grammy-nominated "Man's Best Friend," and "Short n' Sweet" ranked second and fourth, respectively, in worldwide vinyl albums sales.

The two superstars, who collaborated for the first time on the title track of "The Life of a Showgirl," also were among the most streamed musicians in the Philadelphia area on Spotify last year.