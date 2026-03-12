Report: Eagles agree to terms with CB Jonathan Jones

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed on Thursday night that they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Washington Commanders and New England Patriots CB Jonathan Jones.

Jones, 32, is a 10-year NFL veteran (nine with the Patriots, one with the Commanders) with outside and slot corner versatility. He has played in 152 NFL games, with 80 starts. In 12 games (7 starts) with the Commanders in 2025, Jones had 41 tackles and 5 pass breakups.

The Eagles' starters are set in 2026, with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and newcomer Riq Woolen. Jones will be a depth player who will compete for a roster spot and playing time with other backups like Michael Carter, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, and Mac McWilliams.

It is perhaps noteworthy that new Eagles secondary coach Mike Pellegrino was the Patriots' cornerbacks coach from 2019 to 2024. He was Jones' positional coach for six seasons.

This signing comes as a bit of a surprise because the Eagles already have a lot of corners, though that is a position where it makes sense to load up on players to compete. It's probably not the greatest sign for the team's faith in Ringo, Bennett, and McWilliams as depth players.

