More Sports:

March 12, 2026

Report: Eagles agree to terms with CB Jonathan Jones

Despite already having several cornerbacks under contract, the Eagles signed another in veteran Jonathan Jones, who has a coaching staff connection.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031226JonathanJones Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jonathan Jones (31) tries to cover DeVonta Smith (6).

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed on Thursday night that they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Washington Commanders and New England Patriots CB Jonathan Jones. 

Jones, 32, is a 10-year NFL veteran (nine with the Patriots, one with the Commanders) with outside and slot corner versatility. He has played in 152 NFL games, with 80 starts.  In 12 games (7 starts) with the Commanders in 2025, Jones had 41 tackles and 5 pass breakups.

The Eagles' starters are set in 2026, with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and newcomer Riq Woolen. Jones will be a depth player who will compete for a roster spot and playing time with other backups like Michael Carter, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, and Mac McWilliams.

It is perhaps noteworthy that new Eagles secondary coach Mike Pellegrino was the Patriots' cornerbacks coach from 2019 to 2024. He was Jones' positional coach for six seasons.

This signing comes as a bit of a surprise because the Eagles already have a lot of corners, though that is a position where it makes sense to load up on players to compete. It's probably not the greatest sign for the team's faith in Ringo, Bennett, and McWilliams as depth players.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jonathan Jones

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard Grinding GrandBlock

Eligible Philadelphia residents can launch shipbuilding careers through new Navy Yard welding program
Philadelphia Wedding Walk - Catering Setup

Plan your entire wedding in one afternoon at the Philadelphia Wedding Walk

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Center City expands Open Streets program to 20 car-free days this year

Open Streets

Clubs

Philadelphia Activities Fair will bring dozens of local clubs together

Woman in an art club painting

Mental Health

Stressed out by politics? You're not imagining it, and research shows that social media is largely to blame

Political Stress Social Media

Food & Drink

Art in the Age's newest liquor is named after a famous Civil War horse

Old Baldy whiskey

Theatre

9th Annual Philly Theatre Week will bring nearly 50 pay-what-you-can shows to stages across the region

Pirates of Penzance Pirates - Jack Ingram.jpg

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Life without Tyrese Maxey, ominous Eastern Conference outlook and more

Maxey 3.9.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved