March 10, 2026

Looking to meet new people? The Philadelphia Activities Fair will bring dozens of local clubs together

The free April 12 event at the Philadelphia Ethical Society will feature more than 40 hobby groups, sports clubs and civic organizations looking for new members.

Philadelphians looking to expand their social circle or try something new can explore dozens of local groups at the Philadelphia Activities Fair next month.

The free event takes place Sunday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Philadelphia Ethical Society. More than 40 clubs, hobby groups and civic organizations will gather in one space to meet people who might want to join.

Visitors can browse tables, chat with organizers and learn how to get involved in everything from book clubs and running groups to arts collectives and community organizations. There’s no formal program or application process. Guests can arrive at any time, wander the room and connect with whatever catches their interest.

Participating organizations include groups like the Fishtown Beer Runners, Philly Podcast Club, Philadelphia Sketch Club, CreativeMornings PHL, Black Girls Hike Philly and the Philadelphia Freedom Band, along with sports leagues, arts collectives and social clubs from across the city.

The event is organized by Join Philly, a group that helps connect residents with clubs, activities and communities around the city. Organizers say the fair is meant for anyone who wants more out of city life than work and errands, whether they just moved to Philadelphia or have lived here for years but are looking to meet new people.

Philadelphia Activities Fair

Sunday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Philadelphia Ethical Society 
1906 Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Free to attend

