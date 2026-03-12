Phillies to induct Chase Utley into Wall of Fame

Chase Utley has been inching closer to baseball immortality, but hasn't yet been voted into the Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, he entered hallowed Phillies ground when the team announced that their iconic former second baseman and World Series champion is being inducted into the organization's Wall of Fame.

The six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger will be officially inducted on Aug. 7 at Citizens Bank Park before the team's game against the Blue Jays to kickstart Alumni Weekend.

“Chase Utley was a crucial part of one of the two greatest runs in our club’s 143-year history,” Phillies majority owner John Middleton said in a statement. “A six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, No. 26 helped win five straight division titles, two National League pennants and a World Series championship from 2007 to 2011. And now, ‘The Man,’ one of the greatest all-time second basemen of the modern era and certainly Cooperstown worthy, will be forever enshrined as the 51st inductee in our prestigious Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame.”

Utley, sitting alongside Middleton at a press conference in Clearwater, said the induction is "a special moment" and the August ceremony will be a "special weekend," per a social media post from Jeff Skversky: