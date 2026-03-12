Phillies to induct Chase Utley into Wall of Fame

March 12, 2026
Chase Utley has been inching closer to baseball immortality, but hasn't yet been voted into the Hall of Fame.
On Thursday, he entered hallowed Phillies ground when the team announced that their iconic former second baseman and World Series champion is being inducted into the organization's Wall of Fame.
The six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger will be officially inducted on Aug. 7 at Citizens Bank Park before the team's game against the Blue Jays to kickstart Alumni Weekend.
We're proud to announce Chase Utley as our 2026 Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame Inductee!— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 12, 2026
Chase will take his place on the wall on Friday, August 7, to lead off Alumni Weekend pic.twitter.com/ENAfw5fsmE
“Chase Utley was a crucial part of one of the two greatest runs in our club’s 143-year history,” Phillies majority owner John Middleton said in a statement. “A six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, No. 26 helped win five straight division titles, two National League pennants and a World Series championship from 2007 to 2011. And now, ‘The Man,’ one of the greatest all-time second basemen of the modern era and certainly Cooperstown worthy, will be forever enshrined as the 51st inductee in our prestigious Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame.”
Utley, sitting alongside Middleton at a press conference in Clearwater, said the induction is "a special moment" and the August ceremony will be a "special weekend," per a social media post from Jeff Skversky:
“The Phillies are my family”— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) March 12, 2026
❤️ Chase Utley says it’s an honor & special to go into the #Phillies Wall of Fame with legendary players pic.twitter.com/GRXGuZo4e8
Utley joined with shortstop Jimmy Rollins and first baseman Ryan Howard to help the Phillies flaunt a dominant infield as they won five consecutive National League East titles from 2007 to 2011, in a run that included the franchise's first World Series title since 1980 when they beat the Rays in 2008. The Phillies went back in 2009 as the repeat National League champions before losing to the Yankees.
Utley was a 2002 first-round draft pick who broke into the big leagues with the Phils in 2003. He manned second base for them until 2015, when he was traded to the Dodgers as the Phillies had become an aging roster that needed a reset, and started dealing away several stars responsible for their 10-year run from 2003 to 2012 of never finishing with a losing record.
Utley slashed .282/.366/.481 in his 1,551 games for the Phillies, with 1,623 hits, 233 homers, 916 RBI, 142 stolen bases and 949 runs scored. In 46 postseason games with Philly, he slashed .262/.402/.500 with 10 homers, 25 RBI, 38 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. In 2009, he clubbed six homers in 15 playoff games.
In January, Utley fell short of making the Hall of Fame in his third time on the ballot, but he garnered 59.1 percent of the vote, a major jump from the 39.8 percent he received in 2025. Players need 75 percent of the vote and have 10 years on the ballot to be enshrined in Cooperstown. Rollins was named to the Phillies' Wall of Fame last year.
SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.
Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports