Phillies odds and ends: Will the Hall call for Chase Utley in 2027?

As difficult as it might have been for Phillies fans to stomach two National League East rivals making baseball's Hall of Fame this year, next year could be the year they're satisfied.

Although former Mets slugger Carlos Beltrán and former Braves stud centerfielder Andruw Jones were the lone legends to get the call for the Hall for this year, the voting pattern reflected some hope that 2027 will be the year that some standouts from the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship team and from the run of five straight NL East titles from 2007-2011 will have their moment.

Six-time All-Star second baseman Chase Utley stands to be the first to hear his name. He received about 59 percent of the total vote – short of the requisite 75 percent – in just his third time on the ballot, a major hike from the 40 percent he received in 2025.

The good news for Utley is that next year's class of first-timers on the ballot shouldn't be very threatening.

Outside of six-time All Star and three-time World Series champion catcher Buster Posey, a Giants legend and near-lock to make it first ballot, the others include Kyle Seager, Ryan Zimmerman, Jay Bruce, and Brett Gardner – none of whom can match the resume of Utley, a four-time Silver Slugger, World Series champ and one of the best second baseman of his era.

Cooperstown could also call for Utley's double-play partner, shortstop Jimmy Rollins, whose votes jumped to 25 percent in 2026 from 18 percent in 2025. Rollins made three All-Star games – though somehow didn't when he won NL MVP in 2007 – to go along with four Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger award. This was his fourth season on the ballot.

Left-handed ace Cole Hamels, the 2008 World Series MVP, made his ballot debut this year and earned an impressive 24 percent of the vote while former Philles outfielder Bobby Abreu, who was traded away in 2006 and not part of the team's dominant stretch, jumped to 31 percent of the vote, a boost of more than 10 percent from last year. Abreu, in his seventh season on the ballot, has three years left to make it.

There's always been a debate about whether anyone from the team that won five straight NL East pennants and a World Series truly deserves enshrinement.

Utley and Rollins both fell well short of the old benchmarks of 3,000 hits or 500 homers that have been automatic entries. Injuries limited Utley to just five elite seasons from 2005-2009. He finished his 18-year career with 1,885 hits and 259 homers, still great numbers for a second baseman, but no Gold Gloves and the highest he ever finished in MVP voting was seventh.

Rollins was the superior defensive player, with four Gold Gloves, and won NL MVP in 2007, but only had five seasons of a WAR of 4.5 or better. He finished his 17-year career with 2,455 hits – almost 600 more than Utley – and 231 homers. Rollins led the NL in triples four times and stolen bases once. Utley led the NL in runs once.

The benchmark of 300 wins for starting pitchers is long gone. Hamels won 163 games across 15 seasons, and although he made four All-Star games, the highest he ever finished in Cy Young voting was fifth.

It's possible that none of the three will make it into the Hall, but the voting trend suggests at least one will, that it's most likely Utley, and could be next year.

Mackenzie Gore is ... outta here

The Phillies' batting order is still too left-handed, so it's mildly encouraging that one less top-of-the-rotation southpaw from the NL East just got traded out of the division.

The Nationals on Thursday flipped Mackenzie Gore, who struck out 13 Phillies in last year's season opener, to the Rangers in exchange for five prospects. Gore picked up no decisions in each of his three starts last year against the Phillies despite pitching to a 2.50 ERA and 0.667 WHIP in 18 innings against them – gotta love that Nats bullpen! – and despite his staggering 13.0 K/9 rate against the Phillies' lineup.



Interestingly, the Phillies still might see Gore right away. They open the season against the Rangers at home for a three-game series before the Nats come to town for the second series of the season.

Mayza re-signs, Wilson claimed

Left-handed reliever Tim Mayza, who pitched eight innings for the Phils last year after starting the year with the Pirates, has re-signed with the Phils, per his agency:

It's a minor-league deal for Mayza, the Upper Perkiomen, Pa., native who has pitched in 382 games with the Blue Jays, Yankees and the two Pennsylvania squads. Mayza logged a 4.91 ERA in his short time with the Phillies last year and has a career 3.87 ERA. The Phillies have quietly made several moves this offseason intended to bolster the bullpen.

Meanwhile, the roster casualty from the J.T. Realmuto re-signing ended up being reserve infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson, who was designated for assignment and then claimed off waivers by the Orioles.

