After striking out on Bo Bichette, the Phillies predictably immediately re-sign J.T. Realmuto

Once upon a time, about six weeks ago, J.T. Realmuto was a beloved Phillie and free agent who the team said was a "priority" to re-sign.

That was early December, after the team had re-signed DH Kyle Schwarber to a blockbuster deal. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said Realmuto was next on his list to get done, and reports surfaced that a contract was already on the table.

But since that day, while Realmuto remained unsigned, the Phillies energized the fan base by taking their best shot at free-agent All-Star infielder Bo Bichette. Realmuto became somewhat of an afterthought, especially as it appeared that signing Bichette would mean Realmuto wouldn't return.

On Friday, after Bichette spurned a darn good offer from the Phillies to sign a ridiculously lucrative deal with the Mets, the Phillies predictably re-signed their catcher.

Now, it feels like the once-revered Realmuto is the biggest consolation prize in team history.

Several MLB Insiders, including Robert Murray, reported that Realmuto inked a three-year, $45 million pact with the chance to make $15 million more.

At very least, Realmuto is taking a paycut from the $28.3 million he made last year, so the Phillies still have some money to use to improve the offense, and their offer to Bichette proves it.

Realmuto's re-signing won't galvanize the fan base, especially with a third year for a catcher who turns 35 in the middle of spring training, but there's an argument to be made that his prowess of handling one of MLB's best pitching staffs will be just as valuable as the offense Bichette would have brought.

Realmuto has been a franchise-changer since he arrived in Philly via trade with the Marlins in 2019. The Phillies were coming off six consecutive losing seasons. Since his arrival, the Phillies have had just one losing year – the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when they finished 28-32 – and have made the postseason in each of the last four seasons, including a trip to the World Series and consecutive NL East pennants in the past two seasons.

Realmuto has made two All-Star games and won two Gold Gloves in his seven seasons with the Phillies and he remains one of the sport's best at throwing out runners at second base.

His power numbers have dipped considerably, and there's concern about the Phillies' lineup going into 2026. Realmuto, who batted cleanup at some points last season, slashed just .257/.315//384, way below his career averages. He hit just 12 homers, his fewest in a season in which he's played at least 50 games, and he's far from the base-stealing threat he was earlier his career, when he swiped 50 bags fro 2021-2023.

But the Phillies clearly believe he's still a big asset to the franchise, even if the signing appears more like a Plan B.

