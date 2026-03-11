More Sports:

March 11, 2026

Sixers say Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss at least two weeks with elbow injury

During the best game of his season, Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a sprain of the LCL in his left elbow. It will cost him multiple weeks.

By Adam Aaronson
The hits just keep on coming for the Sixers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks after suffering a sprain of the LCL in his left elbow during the best game of his season on Tuesday night, the Sixers announced on Wednesday.

The injuries keep on coming for the Sixers, who on Tuesday announced that star guard Tyrese Maxey would be sidelined for at least the next three weeks due to a tendon injury in his right fifth finger. Joel Embiid remains out with his right oblique strain, and the team has yet to provide any update on a timeline for his return. Paul George's suspension will not be lifted for another two weeks.

Earlier in the week, the Sixers lost handle of the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed and final surefire playoff bid. Now, their chances of earning it back – or jostling for ideal positioning in the NBA Play-In Tournament – have taken yet another hit. Oubre, who scored 32 points in Tuesday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies, was set to play a significant role in the weeks ahead as one of the team's only role players capable of upscaling his offensive workload.

