March 10, 2026

Report: Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey out for at least three weeks with tendon injury in finger

Tyrese Maxey has missed two games due to his right finger sprain, doubling his previous total of absences on the season. He will be out for a while longer.

By Adam Aaronson
What is the latest on Tyrese Maxey's hand?

Tyrese Maxey will miss at least three weeks after being diagnosed with a tendon injury in his right finger, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN:

Maxey, who played in 61 of the Sixers' first 63 games this season while leading the entire NBA in minutes played and minutes per game by a wide margin, suffered a sprain to his right fifth finger at the end of the Sixers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

The Sixers promptly ruled him out for their following back-to-back of Monday's game at Cleveland and Tuesday's game vs. Memphis. Before Tuesday's game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Maxey had already met with two specialists and that an update would be provided once the game was over. But before it tipped off, the Sixers confirmed ESPN’s report.

