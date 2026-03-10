Report: Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey out for at least three weeks with tendon injury in finger

Tyrese Maxey will miss at least three weeks after being diagnosed with a tendon injury in his right finger, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN:

Maxey, who played in 61 of the Sixers' first 63 games this season while leading the entire NBA in minutes played and minutes per game by a wide margin, suffered a sprain to his right fifth finger at the end of the Sixers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

The Sixers promptly ruled him out for their following back-to-back of Monday's game at Cleveland and Tuesday's game vs. Memphis. Before Tuesday's game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Maxey had already met with two specialists and that an update would be provided once the game was over. But before it tipped off, the Sixers confirmed ESPN’s report.