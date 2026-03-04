E-bike injuries have surged, prompting a need for greater safety regulations, researchers say

The popularity of electric bikes has surged – and so have injuries resulting from riding them, especially among young people, a new study says.

The research, presented Monday at the annual meeting of the ​​American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, found that e-bike accidents involving children increased by 300% in San Diego from 2019 to 2023. But the issue is widespread: Last June, the American College of Surgeons warned of the injury toll e-bikes are causing.

"While we know e-bike accidents can result in more extreme injuries for kids, especially those who lack experience operating them, there has been a paucity of data focused specifically on orthopaedic injuries associated with e-bikes in this patient population," Dr. Rachel Mednick Thompson, an orthopaedic surgeon at Rady Children's Hospital at the University of California San Diego, said in a news release. "Our findings underscore the need for community-wide strategies for injury prevention, regulation and education on e-bike use."

The American College of Surgeons said last year that over 20,000 people are injured in e-bike accidents each year, with 3,000 of those people being hospitalized – numbers that are most likely under-estimates and on the rise. The organization also noted that head injuries were most common and that just one third of people with e-bike injuries reported wearing a helmet.

Locally, jurisdictions have been cracking down on e-bikes and electronic scooters. E-scooters are stand-up, with top speeds of about 15 mph, while e-bikes have traditional bike frames, are pedal assisted and have top speeds of about 28 mph, according to Consumer Reports.

After a 12-year-old riding an e-scooter was killed in a crash, Haverford Township in Delaware County passed an ordinance that requires children under 16 to wear helmets on e-scooter and e-bikes.

Last summer, Montgomery County tripled fines for e-bike riders who violate regulations on trails, including specifications that they may weigh no more than 100 pounds, have motors of 750 watts or less and speed limits of 15 mph. People who violate these regulations face fines of $300, up from $100.

Legislation introduced in Pennsylvania last year, if adopted, would classify e-scooters as regulated vehicles with 20 mph speed limits. It also would ban their use by children under 16.

New Jersey enacted e-bike regulations in December, requiring a license, registration and insurance policy for e-scooters and bikes that exceed 20 mph.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons recommends following these tips for getting a properly-fitted helmet to wear while riding e-bikes or e-scooters.