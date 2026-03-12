More News:

March 12, 2026

Security checkpoint at Philly airport closed due to TSA staffing shortages

The Terminal C checkpoint for PreCheck passengers is shut down until further notice. All other checkpoints remain open, with wait times running up to 20 minutes on Thursday morning.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Terminal C security checkpoint

The Transportation Security Administration temporarily closed Philadelphia International Airport's Terminal C security checkpoint Thursday due to staffing shortages caused by the partial federal government shutdown. 

It is unclear how long the checkpoint, which only is used by PreCheck passengers, will remain closed. All other checkpoints and PreCheck lanes remain open.

Airport spokesperson Heather Redfern deferred questions about the length of Terminal C's closure and the airport's staffing reductions to the TSA. A TSA representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reductions in TSA staffing have led to increased security wait times at airports throughout the country — just as spring break travel ramps up. 

As of Thursday morning, wait times for PreCheck at Terminals A-East and D/E were between 2 and 4 minutes. Security lines for Terminal B and non-PreCheck Terminal D/E were taking 19-20 minutes, said Heather Redfern, public affairs manager for the city's Department of Aviation. Wait times are posted on the airport's website.

Congress has failed to reach a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Senate Democrats have refused to do so without reforms to immigration enforcement agencies. Earlier this week, Democratic leaders said Republicans had rejected a proposal to fund several DHS agencies, including TSA, without funding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

As negotiations have stalled, TSA employees have been forced to work without regular pay, leading to unscheduled absenteeism at airports throughout the country. At least 300 staff members have quit. 

