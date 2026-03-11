More News:

March 11, 2026

Man connected to 2014 murder of 2 men in Philly added to FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives list

The federal agency is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Trung Duc Lu.

FBI Most Wanted Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The FBI added Trung Duc Lu to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on Wednesday. Police say Lu is connected to the 2014 murders of two brothers who were found dead in the Schuylkill River.

A man who police say is connection to the August 2014 torture, kidnapping and murder of two Vietnamese brothers, who were found dead in the Schuylkill River, was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on Wednesday.

In July 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for Trung Duc Lu, who has been at large since then and is suspected to be a member of the Born to Kill street gang. The agency is offering a $1 million reward for any information that directly leads to his arrest.

MORESEPTA revives bus redesign plan with route changes and new schedules

“By placing Trung Duc Lu on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, law enforcement is expanding the search and calling on the public, both here and abroad, for help," David Metcalf, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue every lead until he is located and brought before a court of law, no matter how long it takes.”

Officials say Lu was one of three co-conspirators who were paid thousands of dollars from BTK gang members to collect overdue funds from three marijuana dealers.

After arriving at a meeting place in southwest Philadelphia, the drug dealers were assaulted and restrained with duct tape and zip ties. The three men were then stabbed, weighed down and thrown into the river, police say. Two died while one managed to escape and survived.

Lu has been charged him with kidnapping, aiding and abetting, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and other related charges. Five others have been charged in this case over the years, including Tam Le, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to death by a Philadelphia jury.

Trung Duc LuProvided Image/FBI

Trung Duc Lu was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on Wednesday.


Lu, who moved to the United States as a teenager and primarily lived in New York City, was last seen in Vietnam, according to the FBI. He's 46 years old and around 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has several tattoos, including a dragon on the center of his back with the words “Asian Pride” above it.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency was adding new fugitives to its Ten Most Wanted list, which was established in 1950, after suspects on the list were arrested in the past year. In its 76 years in operation, 539 fugitives have been added to the list and 500 have been apprehended.

“Adding Trung Lu to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list reflects the seriousness of his alleged crimes and our unwavering commitment to bringing him to justice,” Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia, said in a statement. “... No matter how much time passes or where he attempts to hide, the FBI will continue pursuing him until he is found and taken into custody.”

Anyone with information relating to Lu is encouraged to contact their local FBI office, nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, call 1-800-225-5324, or submit a tip online.

