March 02, 2026

Outstanding teachers can be nominated to receive a VIP package from the Phillies and IBX

Six educators named to health insurer's honor roll this year will be recognized at Citizens Bank Park this baseball season.

By PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies IBX Teachers Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Six teachers in the Philadelphia area will receive VIP packages from the Phillies for being named to the Independence Blue Cross Honor Roll this year. Nominations can be submitted through March 22, 2026.

Six extraordinary teachers in the Philadelphia region will be honored by the Phillies and Independence Blue Cross at Citizens Bank Park this summer. 

The health insurer is bringing back the honor roll it started last year to recognize teachers that show "unwavering dedication" to their students and communities. The winning teachers each will be recognized at a home Phillies game and receive a $500 Visa gift card and an IBX swag bag with a Phillies cap and jersey. 

MOREThe more foods a dinner spread includes, the more likely people are to overeat

The teachers also will be recognized on ballpark signage and on IBX's social media feeds, and they'll each receive a ballpark tour to share with their students or fellow staffers. 

Nominations are being accepted online through March 22. Winners will be selected based on their commitment to fostering a love of learning in their classrooms and their work to enhance their communities. 

To be eligible, nominees must be current K-12 teachers in Southeastern Pennsylvania or South Jersey, and have at least five years of teaching experience at a public, private or parochial school. 

Last year's winners were Rick Asman of Stephen Decatur School; Allyssa Churchwell, of Pennsbury High School West; Sarah Damato of Springfield High School; Samdai Stricklan of Waldron Mercy Academy; Jennifer Chrisman, of Rainbow Elementary School; and Stephanie Caracci, of Fountain Woods Elementary School. 

PhillyVoice Staff

