More Health:

February 27, 2026

The more foods a dinner spread includes, the more likely people are to overeat

A virtual reality experiment shows that having more choices prompts people to pack their plates with higher-calorie foods.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Diet
Food Buffets Study Helena Perray/Imagn Images

People tend to feast more when they're in environments that offer a wider selection of foods. And the more options they have, the more likely they are to dig in on high-calorie choices, according to new research out of Penn State University. Above, a buffet at a restaurant in Florida.

When people are given a smorgasbord of options to eat, like at a buffet or a Super Bowl party, the temptation to sample most of the spread is often too great to resist. That link between variety and overeating is now backed by research that helps explain the urge to indulge.

Researchers at Penn State University designed a study to test the appetites of people presented with varying amounts and types of food. But instead of offering them real food, the researchers gave virtual reality headsets to people in the study to stack their plates in a simulated environment.

MORE: Women's arteries are less clogged than men's, but that doesn't protect them from heart attack risks

"It is costly and wasteful to make an entire buffet so that a single participant can use it at mealtime, especially if that participant needs to go through the buffet multiple times, like in this study," Travis Masterson, an assistant professor of nutritional sciences, said in a news release. "And when we need a different setup, it is much easier to change a setting in VR than it is to alter the amount of food on a buffet."

Masterson's past research demonstrated that people make similar choices in real and virtual reality buffets. The latest study, published in the journal Appetite, sought to find out what drives people to eat more food — and make less healthy choices — when presented with a surplus of options.

More than 2 in 5 U.S. adults over 20 are considered obese, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and about 9% are severely obese. Millions of Americans living at unhealthy weights develop chronic conditions, including diabetes and heart disease, that often stem from their diets and relationships with food.

Masterson and his colleague, John Long, recruited 50 people ages 18 to 65 to come to their lab for three sessions. When they put on the VR headsets for each visit, they were placed at buffets with either nine, 18 or 27 choices of food. The buffets had a roughly equal mix of high-calorie sweets, like cookies, and healthier choices like vegetables during each visit. All participants were told not to eat, exercise or drink for several hours before their visits to ensure they came hungry.

Once inside the virtual buffet, people were given free rein to pack their plates with as much as they wanted as many times as they wanted. The combined weight and calories of the foods they chose were totaled for each visit.

When the virtual buffet had only nine items, the study participants selected foods totaling about 850 calories. When there were 18 options, people filled their plates with 1320 calories of food — a 55% increase. With 27 options, calories increased to an average of nearly 1,500 — 75% higher than when people only were offered nine items. 

Even though the total weight of foods chosen tended to have an upper limit in grams, cravings for less healthy foods kicked in when more options were available.

"People became more likely to choose higher calorie-dense foods," said Long, the study's first author, who's a postdoctoral scholar in food science and nutritional sciences. "In the U.S., many people consume more calories than they need, and the wide variety of foods in our environment may nudge us to eat more than we otherwise would."

The study examined whether any of five personality traits — openness, extraversion, agreeableness, neuroticism and conscientiousness — had any effect on the decisions people made at the virtual buffet. Only conscientiousness, which is associated with self-discipline and goal-setting, had any correlation with what people chose. Those with higher scores for conscientiousness added fewer high-calorie foods than people with lower scores.

The researchers noted that eating habits are often shaped by our environments, from buffets and college dining halls to supermarkets that offer vast selections of healthy and unhealthy foods.

"If we identify the aspects of our modern food environment — excessive variety, slick packaging, processed foods and more — that increase how much people eat, we can redesign our environment to help us make healthier food choices," Long said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Diet United States Research Studies Buffets Fitness Obesity Pennsylvania State University

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

family enjoying in conversation while eating breakfast together at dining table

How busy families can stay healthy throughout the school year
Medium-9-Richard-Snyder_484-2_Final_Flat.jpg

IBX’s commitment to getting health care right

Just In

Must Read

Education

Hundreds show up to oppose district's plan to close schools

facilities presentation

Prevention

Signs of peripheral artery disease

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Adult Health

Intermittent fasting is unlikely to cause greater weight loss than traditional dieting, study finds

Intermittent fasting weight loss

Travel

LGBTQ+ visitor center seeks to boost semiquincentennial tourism

LGBTQ visitor center

Food & Drink

Espresso Martini Crawl returning to Northern Liberties

Espresso Martini Crawl

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved