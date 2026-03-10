More News:

March 10, 2026

Center City expands Open Streets program to 20 car-free days this year

The initiative, designed to boost sales and foot traffic, will run in the Rittenhouse and Gayborhood areas.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Neighborhoods Open Streets
Open Streets Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

The Open Streets program, which closes select blocks in Center City to cars for a designated afternoon or evening, is returning with 20 new dates. It will run in the Rittenhouse and Gayborhood areas.

The Center City District is investing big in its Open Streets initiative with 20 car-free dates scheduled for 2026.

The program, which closes off select neighborhood blocks to vehicles, will return next month. On each Sunday in April, the section of Rittenhouse spanning Walnut Street between 19th and Broad streets and 18th Street between Chestnut and Locust streets will open up to pedestrians from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Those blocks will also go car-free the first three Sundays in May.

MORE: Robots to invade Center City sidewalks as Uber Eats debuts new delivery service

The initiative will move to the Gayborhood for each Tuesday in June, building on its findings there from last summer. The stretch of 13th Street from Chestnut to Walnut streets and Sansom Street from Juniper to 12th streets will be closed to traffic between 4-9 p.m. on those dates. Drury Street will also be part of the program.

Open Streets will then return to Rittenhouse each Sunday from Sept. 13 to Oct. 25, plus a single holiday date on Dec. 6.

Center City District said the initiative, which has run sporadically since 2024, has significantly boosted foot traffic and spending in the Rittenhouse area. Businesses on the designated blocks reported a 38% increase in average sales on Open Streets days compared with typical Sundays. Overall pedestrian activity also rose by 27%. The district recorded a cumulative 170,000 visitors over the course of the program, or an average 10,000 people per event.

This analysis did not, however, include the Open Streets pilot program in the Gayborhood. According to the district's latest report, running the initiative on Sunday afternoons "proved too early to capture the district’s typical customer activity and did not align with the rhythm of neighborhood use." That's why they've shifted to Tuesday evening hours this year, betting this time frame will align with "office worker schedules and peak dining demand."

"These findings reinforced an important principle: while the Open Streets framework is transferable, it is not static," the report reads. "Each corridor requires informed adjustments based on its cultural and economic landscape."

The district believes that Open Streets is scalable and could become more than a "seasonal novelty." It has called on the city to establish a permitting framework separate from street festivals and invest in modular, permanent and semi-permanent traffic barriers to support the program's growth.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Neighborhoods Open Streets Philadelphia Pedestrians Center City

Videos

Featured

Philadelphia Wedding Walk - Catering Setup

Plan your entire wedding in one afternoon at the Philadelphia Wedding Walk
Limited - Mascot Dave

The original Phillie Phanatic brings the 'Evolution of Happiness' to Tri-State HRMA’s 39th Annual Conference

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit bus near Independence Mall

NT Transit Pedestrian Death

Sponsored

Keynote by the original Phillie Phanatic

Limited - Mascot Dave

Adult Health

Recreational drug use significantly increases risk of stroke, study finds

Recreational Drugs Stroke

Holiday

2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade guide: Road closures and how to watch

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026

Clubs

Philadelphia Activities Fair will bring dozens of local clubs together

Woman in an art club painting

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Life without Tyrese Maxey, ominous Eastern Conference outlook and more

Maxey 3.9.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved