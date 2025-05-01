Midtown Village is going car-free on 4 Sundays in June as part of Center City's 'open streets' initiative

The "open streets" initiative that closes select Center City blocks to traffic on certain Sundays is expanding to the Gayborhood in June.

The program, launched last year by the Center City District, aims to create pedestrian-only zones with expanded outdoor seating, sidewalk sales and free entertainment. It previously has been concentrated in Rittenhouse — specifically, 18th Street between Locust and Chestnut streets and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets. Those blocks closed to cars from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Sunday in April, and on select Sundays last September and December.

Now, the initiative is branching out. Open Streets: Midtown Village will include the section of 13th Street between Chestnut and Locust streets, and the stretch of Sansom Street from Juniper to Drury streets. The blocks will be car-free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 8, 15, 22 and 29, though the program's official hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Restaurants along those streets like El Vez, Mari Mari and McGillin's Olde Ale House will expand their outdoor seating. Morton Contemporary Art Gallery on 13th Street will host a live painting each Sunday on its sidewalk and roll out an art cart with discounted pieces. Crimson Hair Studio, at 1314 Sansom St., will offer free hair consultations and a weekly giveaway.

There will be seating pods along the blocks and a family-friendly zone with bubbles, sidewalk chalk and games on 13th Street. Additional entertainment will be announced at a later date.

The "open streets" initiative significantly boosted business near Rittenhouse Square, according to the CCD. About 90% of establishments on the "open" blocks saw an increase in foot traffic during the run in September. Some shops reported a 300% boost over their typical Sunday business.

