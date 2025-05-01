More News:

May 01, 2025

Midtown Village is going car-free on 4 Sundays in June as part of Center City's 'open streets' initiative

The pedestrian-friendly program has boosted business since being first rolled out in Rittenhouse last September.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Neighborhoods Midtown Village
Open Streets Center City Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

The Center City District brought its 'open streets' program to Walnut Street in April. Midtown Village is getting in on the car-free fun, too. Portions of 13th and Sansom streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the final four Sundays in June.

The "open streets" initiative that closes select Center City blocks to traffic on certain Sundays is expanding to the Gayborhood in June.

The program, launched last year by the Center City District, aims to create pedestrian-only zones with expanded outdoor seating, sidewalk sales and free entertainment. It previously has been concentrated in Rittenhouse — specifically, 18th Street between Locust and Chestnut streets and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets. Those blocks closed to cars from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Sunday in April, and on select Sundays last September and December.

MORE: Philly notary public charged with forging documents to steal deeds of more than 20 city homes

Now, the initiative is branching out. Open Streets: Midtown Village will include the section of 13th Street between Chestnut and Locust streets, and the stretch of Sansom Street from Juniper to Drury streets. The blocks will be car-free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 8, 15, 22 and 29, though the program's official hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Restaurants along those streets like El Vez, Mari Mari and McGillin's Olde Ale House will expand their outdoor seating. Morton Contemporary Art Gallery on 13th Street will host a live painting each Sunday on its sidewalk and roll out an art cart with discounted pieces. Crimson Hair Studio, at 1314 Sansom St., will offer free hair consultations and a weekly giveaway.

There will be seating pods along the blocks and a family-friendly zone with bubbles, sidewalk chalk and games on 13th Street. Additional entertainment will be announced at a later date.

The "open streets" initiative significantly boosted business near Rittenhouse Square, according to the CCD. About 90% of establishments on the "open" blocks saw an increase in foot traffic during the run in September. Some shops reported a 300% boost over their typical Sunday business.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Neighborhoods Midtown Village Philadelphia Pedestrians Closures Cars Open Streets

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - IBEW Eagles Autism Foundation 1

IBEW Local 98 gives wings to the Eagles Autism Foundation

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Woman allegedly stole more than 20 Philly homes in deed fraud scheme

Deed Fraud Philly

Sponsored

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Movies

Dominic Sessa stars in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer

Now You See Me 3

Children's Health

COVID-19 puts kids at increased risk of kidney, heart and gut problems

Long Covid Kids

History

Free Memorial Day weekend events planned at Constitution Center

Constitution Center Memorial

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved