Streets near Rittenhouse Square to be car-free on last 4 Sundays in September

About seven blocks in Center City will become car-free zones on the last four Sundays in September, creating "open streets" for pedestrians, albeit temporarily.

The sections of 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut streets and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday in September, except for Sept. 1.

The Center City District is hoping the open streets will spur shopping, dining and general foot traffic near Rittenhouse Square. To further entice visitors, CCD will offer live music, circus performances and dance and double dutch lessons. There also will be a family-friendly zone with sidewalk chalk and other kids' games.

"Philadelphia has been named one of the most walkable cities in the United States and we are told by national retail experts that West Walnut Street is one of the most desirable leasing locations in the country," Prema Katari Gupta, president and CEO of the CCD, said in a release. "This activation blends both of these accolades and we are hopeful that Open Streets: West Walnut will encourage real-life interaction between friends, neighbors and passersby by reclaiming streets as an expansion of public space."



Select restaurants along the open streets will expand their outdoor seating for the occasion, and some businesses will offer specials, discounts and other experiences. The Ground Rittenhouse, for instance, will unveil its full fall menu, hawking pumpkin spice pop tarts and a green apple popping boba tea. Philadelphia Runner will lead a group run, and Rumble Boxing will offer complimentary classes.

Philadelphia has dabbled in open street initiatives in years past. After Pope Francis's 2015 visit to the city, which caused numerous street closures, advocates pushed for planned car-free days. It resulted in the Philly Free Streets program, which hosted open street events along South Street in 2016, multiple roads in 2017 and Broad Street in 2018 and 2019. Though Philly Free Streets was never officially shuttered, a city official said, there are not future events in the pipeline.

MLK Drive also was closed to cars during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, from the spring of 2020 until Aug. 4, 2021.

