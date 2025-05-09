More Health:

May 09, 2025

First at-home test for HPV, the most common cause of cervical cancer, gains FDA approval

The Teal Wand is a prescription device that has been shown to be as effective as pap smears — and more comfortable – its manufacturer says.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention HPV
HPV home test Provided image/Nicole Morrison

Teal Health's self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening is the first to receive FDA approval. The Teal Wand tests for HPV.

The first at-home screening kit for human papillomavirus, the leading cause of cervical cancer in the U.S., has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

The prescription device from Teal Health allows people to collect samples at home and send them off for lab testing. Teal Health connects each person with a health care provider before the test is shipped to their home address, and again after the sample has been collected, mailed to a lab and analyzed. The screening kit, called the Teal Wand, initially only will be available online in California, but Teal Health plans to expand access to other states.

MORE: The Wedge, a Philly mental health and addiction services provider, to close due to financial constraints

The women's health company said the Teal Wand provides a more comfortable alternative to a traditional pap smear with the same accuracy.

A comparative study of more than 600 people across 16 U.S. trial sites found the kit correctly detected HPV when pre-cancer — abnormal cells more likely to develop into cancer — was present 96% of the time. Clinicians who collected samples reported the same accuracy rate. But 94% of women in the study preferred the Teal Wand over a pap smear, as long as the results were reliable. 

The enthusiasm could translate into more consistent cervical cancer screenings. An 86% majority of the study participants said they would be more likely to test on time with a Teal Wand. Physicians generally recommend women ages 21 to 65 get a pap smear at least once every three years.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 9 in 10 of all cervical cancers in America are caused by HPV. Nearly 200,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical pre-cancer each year. Over 10,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, and about 4,000 die from it. Nearly all cervical cancers, the CDC advises, can be prevented by HPV vaccination.

The Teal Wand has been approved for people 25 to 65 with an average risk of cervical cancer. It is not recommended for anyone who is pregnant, has had treatment for cervical pre-cancer or has a history of cancer in the reproductive system, HIV, immunosuppression or diethylstilbestrol exposure. Teal Health says it expects to expand to more states soon.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention HPV Philadelphia Cancer Women's Health FDA

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Discover how Temple Lung Center’s innovative clinical trials provide early access to breakthrough treatments and enhanced care for patients.
Purchaed - Happy parents and their kids playing with soccer ball in the park

How to make healthy living a family affair

Just In

Must Read

Religion

Villanova grad elected pope

Pope Robert Francis Prevost

Entertainment

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Media

'Preston & Steve' co-host Kathy Romano's last day at WMMR is Friday

Kathy Romano WMMR

Addiction

New restrictions placed on mobile medical services in Kensington

050825mobileserviceskensington1.jpg

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Parks, PGA and alternative comedy

Weekend guide

eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' 10 rookie draft picks

050925AndrewMukuba

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved