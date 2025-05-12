Police investigating death of 98-year-old man at Northeast Philly home as a homicide

A 98-year-old man was found dead Sunday night with "a significant gash to the forehead" inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to investigate the incident at a home on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Oxford Circle. Medics were already at the scene and said the victim was found unresponsive sitting on the living room steps, authorities said.

The man, who has not been identified, was already deceased by the time police arrived, investigators said.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities did not say whether any weapons were recovered at the home.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the department's tip line at 215-686-8477.