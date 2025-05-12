Philly rapper LGP QUA fatally shot in Juniata Park; Police offer $20,000 reward for information

Rapper LGP QUA was fatally shot in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Sunday, police said.

LGP QUA, born Qidere Johnson, was shot in the chest shortly before 4:40 p.m. near M and East Luzerne streets, police said. The rapper, 30, was brought to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m.

Johnson, a North Philly native, was shot during an attempted robbery, the Inquirer reported, citing police. He and a friend were ambushed by two men wearing masks and carrying guns. Johnson reportedly was shot as the men tried to steal the gold chains from his neck.

No arrests have been made.

The North Philadelphia native was known for rapping about the effects of gun violence and other social issues while attempting to bring positivity to Philadelphia youth. In 2018, he released a song, "INSOMNIAC (woke)," that featured will.i.am. Two years later, he was featured on the French Montana song "Straight For The Bag."

Rapper Meek Mill was among those who reacted to Johnson's death on social media. In an Instagram story, Mill posted one of Johnson's freestyles and wrote "Killing ambitious young bulls like this on Mother's Day is a Philly type of thing smfh," and called for guns to be taken off the street.

The X account PHILLYHEADLINES posted a video of Johnson' rapping (Warning: NSFW language).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can contact the police tip line at (215) 686-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.