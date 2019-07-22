Philly Free Streets 2019: Times, activities and locations announced

The city announced on Monday the programming for Philly Free Streets 2019, which will transform North Broad Street into a car-free, biking, walking, roller-blading, and lounging route for a day.

This year's fourth-annual free event will take place on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features free activities like a sand beach on Master Street, Beyonce fitness classes, bike tune-ups, scavenger hunts, and pop-up picnic areas.

Philly Free Streets begins on Arch Street at 8 a.m. with a press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony. Mayor Jim Kenney will also make his annual walk up North Broad, starting at the School District of Philadelphia headquarters building.

Monday's announcement included a block-by-block breakdown highlighting activities at different intersections along North Broad Street. Here is some of what will be going on:

ARCH STREET

• 8 a.m.: 2018 Philly Free Streets ribbon cutting & press conference

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Volunteer Docent Program will provide free water from Lenfest Plaza (under the paintbrush)

• 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m . : PAFA Walking Tour: A Walk Along the Parkway. Cost: $15/ Free for members.

More events: The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts: PAFA will offer "Pay As You Wish" admission. South of Vine Street, Drexel Medicine will provide health education materials, and children can make crafts from medical supplies. North of Vine Street, CHARGE Performance and Wellness will provide free 30-minute workouts at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m. All fitness levels are welcome.

CALLOWHILL STREET

Philly Free Streets rest area, featuring:



• AARP Pennsylvania is providing a Plant Your Own Succulent station. • John Butler: Philadelphia-born author, Cousin John, will read his children's book "Chase Does It All." • Then & Now: Black History on North Broad Street: Did you know North Broad Street has a rich history of African American history, including civil rights activism, jazz, and more? Join the neighbors of North Broad Street for a scavenger hunt to learn about North Broad's history. Pick up your railroad ticket to history at any of the six Philly Free Streets rest areas.

440 N. BROAD ST. (School District of Philadelphia Headquarters)

• At 9 a.m., join Mayor Jim Kenney for his annual power walk heading north, starting at the School District of Philadelphia Headquarters. Student musicians will be on site to entertain. • The School District of Philadelphia's Early Childhood Education Office will provide information about pre-K and kindergarten registration. On-site registration for pre-K will be available along with book giveaways. • The district's Office of Family and Community Engagement will provide information about its Back 2 School event at the School of the Future on Aug. 22, the online Parent Portal, resources for pregnant and parenting teens, and other resources for families. • North of Spring Garden Street, in front of Franklin High School: Mural Arts Philadelphia docents will be on-site to provide information about "Words and Voices" and "All Join Hands: The Vision of Peace Project" murals by Don Gensler.

FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

• Join Mural Arts Philadelphia's "Murals on the Move" for family-friendly make-and-take art activities. • Get information about how to apply for a pedestrian plaza from the Philadelphia Managing Director's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (oTIS) • Help Mural Arts Philadelphia and North Broad Renaissance chalk paint the Fairmount Avenue triangle, transforming it into a colorful and interactive public space.

POPLAR STREET

Philly Free Streets rest area, featuring:

• Games from the Office of Sustainability to learn how hot your neighborhood is and what you can do to help you neighborhood beat the heat.

• Then & Now: Black History on North Broad Street. Participate in the scavenger hunt and pick up a "railroad ticket to history" at this rest stop. • South of Girard Avenue: Indego bike corral service



MASTER STREET

The Beach on North Broad transforms the front lawn of Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center into a summer oasis. Here are some of the highlights:



• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beach is open

• 10 a.m to 12 p.m. Hooping with Spin Coalition

• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Phillie Phanatic

• 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Beach Blanket Bingo

More events: At Sullivan Progress Plaza, a Pennsylvania historic landmark, below Oxford Street Indego bike corral service. The Fresh Grocer of Sullivan Progress Plaza, Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and the Jewish Family for Children's Services will be offering resources for the community. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Philly Girls Jump will do interactive jumprope demonstrations.

CECIL B. MOORE STREET

Philly Free Streets rest area, featuring:

• Philadelphia Water Department will be pouring free tap water and teaching residents how to save money and make healthy, sustainable choices by drinking Philly's tap water. • Then & Now: Black History on North Broad Street. Participate in the scavenger hunt and pick up a "railroad ticket to history" at this rest stop.

MONTGOMERY AVENUE

• Temple University will offer Camp T, a one-day street summer camp open to the community. Camp T features Temple representatives sharing their passions in art, community, dance, green living, and wellness.

DIAMOND STREET

• At 8:30 a.m., Poet Sonia Sanchez will be serenaded by rapper and playwright Dice Raw. State Sen. Sharif Street and City Council President Darrell Clarke will present Sanchez and muralist James Dupree with honors for their contributions to the art industry. Dice Raw will also receive an award for his youth activism.

• Attend the re-opening of the Sonia Sanchez & James Dupree Renaissance Garden. There will be a contest where artists will create pieces that capture the essence of Sonia Sanchez's poetry. Vote for the artist that captures the essence of the poem the best.

SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

Philly Free Streets rest area, featuring:

• Cycles PHL will perform free bicycle safety checks and minor adjustments to anyone participating in Philly Free Streets. • Then & Now: Black History on North Broad Street. Participate in the scavenger hunt and pick up a "railroad ticket to history" at this rest stop.

UPTOWN THEATER (between Susquehanna Avenue and Dauphin Street):

• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. "Old School" dance lessons with musician and dancer, Alfie Pollitt

• 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Dance contest • All day, Mural Arts Philadelphia docents will be onsite providing information on the "Uptown Theater Mural" by Randy Bullock

SOUTH OF LEHIGH AVENUE

Philly Free Streets rest area, featuring:

• Vision Zero and Mural Arts will be painting street medians, also learn about how medians help make it safer for people to city streets. • Learn more about "Wall of Rugs" mural by Kathryn Pennypacker with Mural Arts. • The Philadelphia City Commissioners Office will assist participants in getting a hands on, interactive experience with the city's new voting system. People will also be invited to register to vote! • Then & Now: Black History on North Broad Street. Participate in the scavenger hunt and pick up a "railroad ticket to history" at this rest stop.

GLENWOOD AVENUE

• Join the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, & Sustainability (oTIS) and Vision Zero committee partners at the Vision Zero Safety Zone. People can take part in interactive activities about driver, pedestrian, and bike safety.

CLEARFIELD STREET

Philly Free Streets rest area, featuring:

• Join GirlTrek for jump ropes, hula hoops, giveaways and more. • Stop by the Philadelphia Department of Revenue's table to find out about property tax and water bill assistance. • Then & Now: Black History on North Broad Street. Participate in the scavenger hunt and pick up a "railroad ticket to history" at this rest stop. • At Shriners Hospital, 3551 North Broad St., learn more about the hospitals specialized orthopaedic care, play yard games, and even refuel with a refreshment.

VENANGO STREET (at Zion Baptist Church)

• Painting with a Twist, by artists Monica Major and Monique Major of "Alice & Daisy" • Get your nails painted for free by a Philadelphia police officer. Officer Marcus Salas of the department's 25th District will be giving free manicures. There will also be free face painting.

ERIE & GERMANTOWN AVENUES

• B A GEM picnic: Visit the Broad, Germantown, and Erie pop-up picnic area to sample food from restaurants on Germantown Avenue. There will be a picnic area with tables & chairs. • Join Mural Arts Philadelphia — in partnership with the Commerce Department and Broad, Germantown & Erie Merchants Association (B A GEM) — to paint a plaza on Germantown Avenue.

BUTLER STREET ("B A GEM" stage)

• 9 a.m.: Slay like Bey! fitness workouts with instructor Alexis Rose to all your favorite Beyoncé songs. • 10 a.m.: GirlTrek organizer, Lee Scottlorde, will lead exercises to empower and encourage people to focus on their health and wellbeing. • 11 a.m.: Owner of North Philadelphia's La'Vanter boutique, Jamil Scurry, will host a fashion show. • 12 p.m.: "The Levites of Praise" gospel choir of Zion Baptist Church

