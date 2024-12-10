Christmas Village vendors: Alyssa Wisser weaves in tribute to late grandfather in upcycled clothes at Stoked Pineapple

Through her apparel company Stoked Pineapple, Alyssa Wisser reimagines thrifted clothes – even weaving in a tribute to her late grandfather in some of her pieces.

VILLAGE VENDORS

This series highlights merchants at the Christmas Village in LOVE Park. Look for a new Q&A each day this week.

The Phoenixville resident who started her business about four years ago is selling her upcycled clothing – as well as stickers, bags and shirts with her original designs and cheeky catchphrases – at the Christmas Village in LOVE Park through Dec. 24. And Wisser is back in the same spot at the market that she was last year, booth No. 71.

We ducked out of the chilly weather last week to stop by Wisser's cozy booth and chat with her about the company:

PHILLYVOICE: How did you decide to start Stoked Pineapple?

ALYSSA WISSER: I was a merch manager and a tour manager out on the road since 2012 and then the pandemic hit. I had to find a pivot. So I took my experience in that, and also I'm a graphic designer, and kind of combined both worlds. Now I just do this full time.

PV: Tell me about some of the products you're selling.

WISSER: My main big thing that people come to me for is I thrift flannels, army jackets, jean jackets, and then I screen print my own original artwork on the back of them, also add panels on them, just completely upcycle.

PV: What's your favorite Stoked Pineapple item right now?

WISSER: My favorite is the 'Wish You Were Here' design I have. It's for my grandfather. He used to travel all over the country in his RV, and he sent me postcards that would say 'wish you were here.' And he'd come back and show me on the map everywhere he had gone. And when I got the opportunity to join a tour, I said yes because he made it not so scary. So in his honor, I have that design, and then I ask anyone that gets it to take it with them when they travel. So it's like he's still traveling.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice At the Christmas Village, Stoked Pineapple sells 'Wish You Were Here' shirts in honor of owner Alyssa Wisser's late grandfather.

PV: Are there any other shops you like to visit here?

WISSER: I love Dainty (booth No. 116); they're over in Dilworth. KyElla Design Co. (booth No. 88), they're new here. ... Jazzy River (booth No. 61), she's great. And then over there, there's a dog treat company (Kylie's Canine Treats, booth No. 36); my dog is absolutely obsessed with her.

PV: Where else can people find your merchandise besides the Christmas Village?

WISSER: I pop up online and then ... I'll do local events like 2nd Street Festival, (Fishtown) Fall Feastivale and others.

PV: Anything else you wanted people to know about your shop?

WISSER: (Let's) make sure we focus on shopping small this season. Come down and support all the little, amazing local vendors that are here – not just me!