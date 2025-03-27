More Health:

March 27, 2025

Targeted ads make compulsive buying easy. Here's how to spend mindfully

To avoid impulsive purchases, experts suggest taking a few moments to determine whether the product is necessary.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Shopping
Shopping Addiction Pixabay/Pexels

The 'No Buy 2025' social media campaign encourages people to eliminate unnecessary spending throughout the year, buying only what is necessary and avoiding splurging on the non-essential.

In a reversal of the purchase reveals that TikTokers are famous for – opening packages and showing off new goods for viewers – a fresh social media trend is taking hold: "Low Buy 2025."

The idea behind the trend, also known as "No Buy 2025," is to eliminate unnecessary spending throughout the year, buying only what is necessary and avoiding splurging on the non-essential.

MORE: Temple Health's new cancer clinic streamlines treatment for people from underserved communities

"For some, it can feel a bit restrictive, especially if you're used to little 'treat yourself' purchases," Bernadette Joy Cruz Maulion, the author of "Crush Your Money Goals" told HuffPost earlier this year. "If it feels too intense, it could lead to a bit of burnout or even a splurge at the end."

But in a world where people are barraged with ads curated by algorithms every time they scroll on social media apps, many face mounting debt and regret. Cutting back may be necessary for both the pocketbook and peace of mind, experts say.

"Consuming the way we consume is a full-time job in itself," Aja Barber, the author of "Consumed," told the Washington Post in January. "You don't notice until you stop because it's so incredibly normalized."

A 2023 survey found that 40% of social media users in the United States had made impulse purchases over the prior 12 months. Their purchases totaled $71 billion.

"The more time you spend on social media, the more inclined you are to engage with your favorite brands but also buy impulsively, make unplanned purchases," Angeliki Nikolinakou, an associate professor at the University of Western Macedonia in Greece who has researched impulse buying, told the New York Times last month. 

The craving for the immediate gratification that online shopping taps into our hard-wiring, Joseph Kable, a cognitive neuroscience researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, told Time in 2022.

"This is a tendency that's universal among people and is shared across much of the animal world," he said. "People and other animals tend to discount outcomes in the future, relative to outcomes that are immediate. This means we prefer to have good things as soon as possible, and to postpone bad things as far as possible in the future."

Delaying gratification – more precisely the ascetic appeal of buying only what is needed – has become a new kind of obsession for some, a formal TikTok challenge with rules. Shedding the weight of overconsumption may feel liberating.

"It's amazing how you get out of the habit of consuming when you're living your life using the things you already have," Barber told the Post.

What is shopping addiction? How can it be overcome?

Shopping addiction is characterized by an overwhelming, excessive desire to buy things that lead to regret and other negative emotions, according to the Addiction Center.

Some of the telltale signs of shopping addiction, or compulsive shopping, according to the Cleveland Clinic, include:

• Shopping is your default
• Shopping is a hobby, maybe your main or only hobby
• Buying things you don't need
• Frequently making returns
• Buying to escape negative emotions
• Feeling regret after buying something
• Overspending negatively affecting other areas of life
• Lying about financial purchases
• Maxing out credit cards

The Cleveland Clinic also offers some tips for curbing addictive shopping:

• Pause and reflect: ask yourself if you really need the things you are about to purchase.
• Set a budget.
• Stay off social media and shopping apps.
• Only carry cash.
• Restrict access to credit cards.

How to get help for compulsive shopping

Debtors Anonymous offers 12-step meetings for people who feel they have a shopping addiction. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also offers resources and a 24/7 helpline: 1-800-662-4357. Call, text or visit the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Shopping Philadelphia Mental Health Spending Ads Social Media

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple NICU In article 2.jpg

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia
Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Wild turkey in Fishtown captivates curious residents

Fishtown Wild Turkey

Travel

Follow St. Patrick's trail through Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks

Limited - St. PAtrick Cathedrals

Food & Drink

To win free wings at Lion Sports Bar, predict Bryce Harper's stats

lion sports bar wing contest

Adult Health

Temple Health's new cancer clinic streamlines treatment for people from underserved communities

Temple Cancer Clinic

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Dinosaur museum and cocktail festival

Weekend guide

Phillies

Phillies drop 2025 hype video featuring Bryce Harper, Brandon Graham and more

Bryce Harper 2022 World Series Phillies Celly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved