Sixers sign Marcus Bagley to second 10-day contract

The Sixers have signed Marcus Bagley to his second 10-day contract, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. Bagley's first 10-day deal with the team expired earlier this week, which enabled the Sixers to sign Colin Castleton to a 10-day pact.

Soon after the Sixers signed Bagley late last month, they also handed out a 10-day deal to free agent wing Phillip Wheeler. Wheeler's deal expired following the Sixers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and with the open roster spot due to the NBA's hardship exception, the Sixers opted to let Wheeler go and bring back Bagley, whose deal will take him through the team's regular season finale on April 13.



Bagley, 23, appeared in five games with the Sixers during his initial 10-day contract, logging 20.0 minutes per game and averaging 4.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Wheeler, 22, also appeared in five games during the life of his 10-day deal with the Sixers, but only played 8.8 minutes per game, averaging 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds.



Bagley and Wheeler both entered their times with the Sixers as veterans of the G League without any NBA time. Now, they each have experience small doses of being in the NBA, and Bagley will get to suit up for another five games.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice