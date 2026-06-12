Phillies call up Gabriel Rincones Jr., while Adolis García goeson 60-day IL

Gabriel Rincones Jr. has been called up, Derek Hill has reported to the Phillies, and they'll be the club's expected right-field platoon for a while, as the Phils also announced that Adolis García was placed on the 60-day Injured List with a "right latissimus dorsi tear" – i.e., a torn lat.

García injured himself making a throw during Wednesday's series finale against the Blue Jays in Toronto, but the Phillies initially kept reserve about his status.

But Hill, a right-handed bat, was acquired in a trade with the White Sox for two minor leaguers on Thursday, while Rincones, a lefty, seemed close to a major-league look.

The 25-year-old has it now, and will jump right in Friday in Milwaukee, batting seventh in the Phillies' order against Brewers star right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.

Meanwhile, García, who was signed to a one-year deal as the right-field replacement for Nick Castellanos, looks like he'll be out for some considerable time.

Rincones, the sixth-ranked prospect in the Phillies' system, was batting .239 with a .628 OPS and two doubles in Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the call-up, but that was only through 12 games after just working his way back from injury.

The 30-year-old Hill was batting .213 with four homers in Chicago prior to the trade, and fares better against lefty pitchers, which the rest of the Phillies' bats have struggled with, but it's a hurried band-aid for an outfield that's been inconsistent this year, and really, going back years before that.

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