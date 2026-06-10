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June 10, 2026

More than 20 free outdoor movie nights are coming to Philly parks this summer and fall

Families can watch movies including "Zootopia 2," "Hoppers," "Goat" and "A Minecraft Movie" at no cost this summer and fall. See the full schedule of screenings and park locations.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Outdoors Movies
Friday Night Flicks Welsh Fountain 2 2023 Albert Yee/For Fairmount Park Conservancy

Families gather for a movie night in a Philadelphia park. More than 20 free outdoor screenings are planned across the city this summer and fall as part of the Cinema Under the Stars series.

Looking for a free summer activity? More than 20 Philadelphia parks will host outdoor movie nights through October as part of the Cinema Under the Stars series.

Organized by local Park Friends groups with support from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy, the series will bring family-friendly movies to neighborhoods throughout the city.

This year's lineup includes recent releases and family favorites such as "Zootopia 2," "Hoppers," "Goat," "A Minecraft Movie," "Superman" and "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants."

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks. Most movies will begin around dusk, though organizers recommend checking with individual Park Friends groups for updates and schedule changes.

Full movie schedule

• June 20: "Superman" (2025), Benson Park
June 24: "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," Gold Star Park
June 26: "Hoppers," Thomas Stokley Playground
July 9: "Hoppers," Rainbow de Colores
July 17: "Hoppers," Hope Park (7 p.m. start)
Aug. 1: "Sarah's Oil," Thomas Hart Park
Aug. 7: "Zootopia 2," Carpenter Green
Aug. 8: "A Minecraft Movie," 3rd & Norris Street Playground
Aug. 13: "Goat," Triangle Park
Aug. 14: "Zootopia 2," Whitaker
Aug. 20: "Goat," Mifflin Square Park
Aug. 21: "Hoppers," Fotterall Square
Sept. 9: "Zootopia 2," Lanier Park
Sept. 10: "You, Me & Tuscany," Loudoun Park
Sept. 11: "Goat," Ridgway Park
Sept. 12: "Zootopia 2," Fairview Park
Sept. 18: "Zootopia 2," Palmer Park
Sept. 18: "Hoppers," Dickinson Square
Sept. 19: "Hoppers," Pop's Park
Sept. 26: "When Harry Met Sally," Inn Yard Park
Oct. 2: "Zootopia 2," McMichael Park
Oct. 16: "A Minecraft Movie," Harrowgate Park

All movie nights are free to attend.

Cinema Under the Stars

June 20 - Oct. 16, 2026
Parks throughout Philadelphia
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

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