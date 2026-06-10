More than 20 free outdoor movie nights are coming to Philly parks this summer and fall

Looking for a free summer activity? More than 20 Philadelphia parks will host outdoor movie nights through October as part of the Cinema Under the Stars series.

Organized by local Park Friends groups with support from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy, the series will bring family-friendly movies to neighborhoods throughout the city.

This year's lineup includes recent releases and family favorites such as "Zootopia 2," "Hoppers," "Goat," "A Minecraft Movie," "Superman" and "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants."

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks. Most movies will begin around dusk, though organizers recommend checking with individual Park Friends groups for updates and schedule changes.

Full movie schedule

• June 20: "Superman" (2025), Benson Park

• June 24: "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," Gold Star Park

• June 26: "Hoppers," Thomas Stokley Playground

• July 9: "Hoppers," Rainbow de Colores

• July 17: "Hoppers," Hope Park (7 p.m. start)

• Aug. 1: "Sarah's Oil," Thomas Hart Park

• Aug. 7: "Zootopia 2," Carpenter Green

• Aug. 8: "A Minecraft Movie," 3rd & Norris Street Playground

• Aug. 13: "Goat," Triangle Park

• Aug. 14: "Zootopia 2," Whitaker

• Aug. 20: "Goat," Mifflin Square Park

• Aug. 21: "Hoppers," Fotterall Square

• Sept. 9: "Zootopia 2," Lanier Park

• Sept. 10: "You, Me & Tuscany," Loudoun Park

• Sept. 11: "Goat," Ridgway Park

• Sept. 12: "Zootopia 2," Fairview Park

• Sept. 18: "Zootopia 2," Palmer Park

• Sept. 18: "Hoppers," Dickinson Square

• Sept. 19: "Hoppers," Pop's Park

• Sept. 26: "When Harry Met Sally," Inn Yard Park

• Oct. 2: "Zootopia 2," McMichael Park

• Oct. 16: "A Minecraft Movie," Harrowgate Park

All movie nights are free to attend.

Cinema Under the Stars

June 20 - Oct. 16, 2026

Parks throughout Philadelphia

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



