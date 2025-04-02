Report: Sixers signing Colin Castleton to 10-day contract

The Sixers are signing Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract, according to a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer:

Castleton, 24, is a 6-foot-11, 250-pound big out of Michigan who is completing his second NBA campaign. After going undrafted in 2023, Castleton landed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract. He was waived by Los Angeles before the start of the 2024-25 season after making 16 appearances as a rookie, then signed a two-way pact with the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis waived Castleton in January after he had made 10 brief appearances.

Castleton spent most of the month of March with the Toronto Raptors, where he played in 10 games (four starts) across a pair of 10-day contracts. Castleton logged 25.9 minutes per game, averaging 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals.

The Sixers currently have Marcus Bagley and Phillip Wheeler on their roster on 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions. Bagley's deal will expire before the Sixers' next contest.

