More Sports:

April 02, 2025

Report: Sixers signing Colin Castleton to 10-day contract

Colin Castleton, 24, has 36 games of NBA experience under his belt.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Castleton 4.2.25 John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images

The Sixers' cycle of 10-day contract players will continue.

The Sixers are signing Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract, according to a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer:

Castleton, 24, is a 6-foot-11, 250-pound big out of Michigan who is completing his second NBA campaign. After going undrafted in 2023, Castleton landed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract. He was waived by Los Angeles before the start of the 2024-25 season after making 16 appearances as a rookie, then signed a two-way pact with the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis waived Castleton in January after he had made 10 brief appearances.

Castleton spent most of the month of March with the Toronto Raptors, where he played in 10 games (four starts) across a pair of 10-day contracts. Castleton logged 25.9 minutes per game, averaging 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals.

The Sixers currently have Marcus Bagley and Phillip Wheeler on their roster on 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions. Bagley's deal will expire before the Sixers' next contest.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Colin Castleton Marcus Bagley Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Watch as Cory Booker nears record for longest speech on Senate floor

Cory Booker speech

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Music

Kevin Hart performs as rap alter ego in Tiny Desk Concert

Kevin Hart Tiny Desk

Health News

More than 50 local researchers sign letter protesting Trump administration for 'gutting' science

Trump open letter

Entertainment

Philly is getting a second portal as Universal promotes new park

universal tour philadelphia

Eagles

The 'Tush Push' survives elimination, for now

121524_EaglesSteelers_tush-push-Jalen-Hurts-0890.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved