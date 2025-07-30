MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'prominently in' on Twins' Jhoan Duran, report says

Any list of the most desired players currently available in the trade market would have to include Twins reliever Jhoan Durán near the top.

The 6-foot-5 phenom has the second-fastest fastball in the majors, has a 2.01 ERA and 16 saves in 49.1 innings pitched, and is under team control at least two more seasons.

He checks all the boxes for a Phillies bullpen desperate for reliable arms.

It's not the least bit surprising that MLB insider Jon Heyman has mentioned that the Phillies are "prominently in" on the 27-year-old right hander with just over 24 hours remaining until the MLB trade deadline arrives Thursday at 6 p.m.:

Another insider, Mark Feinsand, added his own report, saying that the move could happen quickly.

The price tag could be high. With a bevy of teams in need of bullpen help, and with Emmanuel Clase now shelved, the options are limited. But if the price is a top-tier prospect like Mick Abel or Aidan Miller — is it worth it for the Phillies?

Philly is doing a balancing act with their near MLB-ready prospects. Keeping the competitive window open for the foreseeable future is almost as important to Dave Dombrowski and company as winning the World Series is.

Will the Phillies do what they haven't done for more than a decade and a half and land the biggest blockbuster deal of the summer?

The clock is ticking.

