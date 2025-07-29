More Sports:

July 29, 2025

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'among the suitors' interested in Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley

Helsley, 31, has been one of the game's elite closers over the last four years.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Helsley 7.29.25 Jeff Curry/Imagn Images

Could Ryan Helsley lock down ninth innings for the Phillies?

The Phillies are among at least a half-dozen teams that have interest in acquiring St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley ahead of MLB's trade deadline on Thursday, according to a report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

Helsley, 31, has been one of the game's elite closers over the last four years, a stretch which includes an MLB-leading 49 saves for the Cardinals last season. From 2022 through 2024, Helsley used an electric fastball routinely topping 100 miles per hour and a nasty slider to devastate opposing hitters.

For three years, Helsley largely appeared unhittable. But in 2025, hitters have started catching up to his fastball and doing damage against it. He has gone from outright dominant to merely very good as a result:

Helsley from 2022-2024Helsley in 2025
167.2 IP36.0 IP
1.83 ERA3.00 ERA
0.954 WHIP1.389 WHIP
12.1 K/910.3 K/9
5.4 H/99.0 H/9

There is no question that Helsley remains one of the best relievers available for trade, even if he is no longer one of the best relievers in the sport. His velocity has not gone anywhere, and his extensive experience in the ninth inning could be exactly what the Phillies need as they try to stabilize a bullpen that has not found its footing all year.

Helsley encountering a down season while being months away from free agency could allow the Phillies to obtain him at a discounted price, but there is clearly no shortage of interest in the veteran right-hander.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Trade Rumors Ryan Helsley MLB Trade Deadline Philadelphia Phillies

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Attend the Wildwoods Baby Parade on July 30

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-Sixer Marcus Morris Sr. arrested in Florida on fraud charge

Marcus Morris Sr arrest

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Mental Health

'I just couldn't stop crying': How prison affects Black men's mental health long after they've been released

Black Men Mental health

TV

Gov. Shapiro discusses his bipartisan appeal with Stephen Colbert

Josh Shapiro Colbert

Festivals

Philadelphia Film Festival returns Oct. 16-26

Philadelphia Film Festival 2025

Eagles

Mailbag: Tiering each Eagles starter compared with other NFL players at their positions

072825LaneJohnsonSaquonBarkley

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved