MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'among the suitors' interested in Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley

The Phillies are among at least a half-dozen teams that have interest in acquiring St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley ahead of MLB's trade deadline on Thursday, according to a report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

Helsley, 31, has been one of the game's elite closers over the last four years, a stretch which includes an MLB-leading 49 saves for the Cardinals last season. From 2022 through 2024, Helsley used an electric fastball routinely topping 100 miles per hour and a nasty slider to devastate opposing hitters.

For three years, Helsley largely appeared unhittable. But in 2025, hitters have started catching up to his fastball and doing damage against it. He has gone from outright dominant to merely very good as a result:

Helsley from 2022-2024 Helsley in 2025 167.2 IP 36.0 IP 1.83 ERA 3.00 ERA 0.954 WHIP 1.389 WHIP 12.1 K/9 10.3 K/9 5.4 H/9 9.0 H/9



There is no question that Helsley remains one of the best relievers available for trade, even if he is no longer one of the best relievers in the sport. His velocity has not gone anywhere, and his extensive experience in the ninth inning could be exactly what the Phillies need as they try to stabilize a bullpen that has not found its footing all year.

Helsley encountering a down season while being months away from free agency could allow the Phillies to obtain him at a discounted price, but there is clearly no shortage of interest in the veteran right-hander.

