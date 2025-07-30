More Culture:

Sen. John Fetterman to release memoir detailing his rise in politics and struggles with depression

'Unfettered,' out Nov. 11, also delves into his stroke on the campaign trail in 2022 and conflicts with fellow Democrats.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
John Fetterman memoir Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool/Imagn Images

Sen. John Fetterman, above at the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January, announced that he will release a memoir this fall detailing his life in politics, stroke in 2022 and mental health struggles.

Sen. John Fetterman will release a memoir later this year on his journey into politics, the Pennsylvania Democrat announced Wednesday. 

"Unfettered," a 240-page autobiography, will be out Nov. 11. The book details the politician's rise from small-town mayor of Braddock, a suburb of Pittsburgh, to a U.S. senator. It also delves into his mental health struggles, 2022 stroke and conflicts with Republicans and fellow party members. 

MORE: Early Declaration of Independence copy to be displayed at Museum of American Revolution

"My public service path, the stroke, depression—UNFETTERED lays it out and pays it forward for anyone dealing with mental health challenges," Fetterman wrote in a post on X

The book includes Fetterman's transition to politics from a job in risk management and a role with AmeriCorps. He also discusses his stroke on the campaign trail in May 2022 and subsequent hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he was treated for depression. 

Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, described the book as, "Raw and visceral, this memoir is an unapologetic account of his unconventional life, a reminder that public service comes in many forms, and a vision for fighting the battles that matter in a divided country." 

Fetterman reportedly worked on the book with Buzz Bissinger, the author of "Friday Night Lights," according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this year, Fetterman's fitness for office was questioned following a New York Magazine story that quoted staffers, some anonymously, who said he was often absent and had emotional outbursts. At the time, some Republicans jumped to his defense. He's also been criticized by some Democrats for his support of Israel in its conflict with Palestine. 

"Unfettered" is available for preorder

