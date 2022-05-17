More News:

May 17, 2022

John Fetterman wins Pa. Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

The progressive lieutenant governor and former Braddock Mayor continues to recover from a stroke suffered last week

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
John Fetterman has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Two days before the primary election, Fetterman's campaign announced the candidate had been hospitalized after having a stroke. He is shown above casting an absentee ballot while still hospitalized in Lancaster, where he underwent a procedure on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, earning the party's nomination in one of the most closely watched races in the country. The victory comes as Fetterman continues to recover from a medical procedure on Tuesday following a stroke he suffered last Friday. 

Fetterman's campaign announced the victory just before 9 p.m.

In addition to Fetterman, three other Pennsylvania Democrats appeared on Tuesday's primary ballot. Final results will be updated below as they become available. 

  • Pennsylvania Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate
  • John Fetterman: 96,746 votes (51.9%)
  • Alexandria Khalil: 5,135 votes (2.8%)
  • Malcolm Kenyatta: 22,540 votes (12.1%)
  • Conor Lamb: 62,152 votes (33.3%)
  • 16.2% of votes counted

Fetterman was the clear Democratic front-runner by a wide margin in polls ahead of Tuesday's primary. He revealed over the weekend that he had suffered a stroke last Friday and expects to make a full recovery. The former mayor of Braddock underwent a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrilator on Tuesday, a step that he says will prevent further health complications.

After a previous run for U.S. Senate in 2016, Fetterman has cultivated a large grassroots network and emerged as an outsider candidate with a strong progressive base and the ability to appeal to Pennsylvania voters across party lines. He has campaigned to improve the nation's health care system, reduce inequality by supporting U.S. workers, expand affordable housing and legalize recreational marijuana, an issue he has championed as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor.

Democrats have a rare opportunity to pounce in a November election that will have major ramifications for party control in Washington, D.C. Pennsylvania's other Senate seat is held by Democrat Bob Casey, who took office in 2007 and is up for reelection in 2024.

Fetterman defeated U.S. Rep. Connor Lamb, Pa. state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jenkintown Borough Councilwoman Alexandria Khalil in Tuesday's primary. 

Lamb is a moderate Democrat, a U.S. Marine and former federal prosecutor who touted his ability to compete with conservative candidates in this year's critical election. In 2018, Lamb won a special election in a Congressional district that former President Donald Trump had won by nearly 20 percentage points. His centrist policies straddle the priorities of the Democratic base, from supporting a $15 minimum wage to opposing federal legalization of marijuana and bans on fracking.

Kenyatta, 31, of Philadelphia, was first elected to the state House in 2018 and has prioritized legislation to help working class families and advance criminal justice reform.

Fetterman will face a tough Republican challenge in November as the party looks to retain the seat left open by Toomey's retirement. His progressive profile and health concerns figure to play a role in how his Republican opponent frames the decision put before Pennsylvania voters. 

The open seat in Pennsylvania is one of seven in 2022 left vacant by incumbents – six of them Republicans – who decided not to seek reelection this year. The partisan balance of the U.S. Senate is effectively dead even – 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats, plus two independent Senators who caucus with the Democrats and a decisive vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

A total of 35 Senate seats are up for grabs in November. Among them, 15 seats held by Republicans and 13 occupied by Democrats running for reelection, in addition to the seats with open races.

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

