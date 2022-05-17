McCormick, Oz lead close Pa. Republican primary race for U.S. Senate

Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz are locked in a tight Republican race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, a contest that will be closely watched in November for a seat that could tip the balance of power in Congress.

McCormick and Oz were considered front-runners in the field of seven Republican candidates running in Tuesday's primary. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and results will be updated below as they become available.

With the approaching retirement of Sen. Pat Toomey, Republicans in Pennsylvania entered the fray from all sides to seize a political opportunity and preserve the GOP's representation of the state in Washington, D.C. Pennsylvania's other U.S. Senate seat is held by Democrat Bob Casey, who came into office in 2007 and will be up for reelection in 2024.

Pennsylvania Republican Primary for U.S. Senate

Kathy Barnette : 178,177 votes (23.7%)

: 178,177 votes (23.7%) Jeffrey Bartos : 39,103 votes (5.2%)

: 39,103 votes (5.2%) George Bochetto : 7,834 votes (1.0%)

: 7,834 votes (1.0%) Sean Gale : 9,674 votes (1.3%)

: 9,674 votes (1.3%) Carla Sands : 46,181 votes (6.1%)

: 46,181 votes (6.1%) Dave McCormick : 239,762 votes (31.9%)

: 239,762 votes (31.9%) Mehmet Oz : 231,893 votes (30.8%)

: 231,893 votes (30.8%) 79.2% of precincts reporting

Oz, the retired surgeon and former television personality, was boosted in Tuesday's race by the key endorsement of former President Donald Trump. McCormick, the former hedge fund CEO, kept neck-and-neck with Oz in multiple polls by positioning himself further to the right. Painting Oz as a more more moderate conservative, McCormick attempted to connect with the more vigorous elements of Trump's base in Pennsylvania.



In the final weeks of the race, conservative political commentator and veteran Kathy Barnette also surged in polls as an outsider candidate with a strong grassroots base. Barnette faced tough questions about her past comments and participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021, drawing skepticism from former President Trump about her ability to compete with a Democrat in November.

Earlier Tuesday night, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman locked up the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate race in November. Fetterman, the progressive former mayor of Braddock, suffered a stroke last Friday and underwent a procedure to implant a defibrillator on Tuesday. He is expected to make a full recovery and will remain in the race.

Other Republicans vying for the Senate in Tuesday's primary include former U.S. ambassador Carla Sands, Philadelphia attorney George Bochetto, real estate developer Jeff Bartos and Montgomery County attorney Sean Gale.

The open seat in Pennsylvania is one of seven in 2022 left vacant by incumbents – six of them Republicans – who decided not to seek reelection this year. The partisan balance of the U.S. Senate is effectively dead even – 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats, plus two independent Senators who caucus with the Democrats and a decisive vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

A total of 35 Senate seats are up for grabs in November. Among them, 15 seats held by Republicans and 13 occupied by Democrats running for reelection, in addition to the seats with open races.