2022 primary election results: Here are the key races from Tuesday

Tuesday was primary election day in Pennsylvania, and for Democrats and Republicans there were plenty of important choices to be made at the polls.

The race to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey got national attention and attracted a field of four Democrats and seven Republicans vying for their parties' nominations in the November election – an election that could be pivotal in determining whether the Republicans or Democrats gain control of the Senate.

For the state's registered Republican voters, there also was crowded field of eight GOP candidates running in the primary for Pennsylvania governor. The winner Tuesday will run against Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's attorney general, in the fall. Shapiro ran unopposed in the primary.

Here is more on those races and other key primary election contests taking place Tuesday. For some of the races below, follow the links out to additional coverage. Results will updated as they become available.

Tuesday's primary sets up November's general election for the seat previously held by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who announced in October 2020 that he would be taking a job in the private sector instead of seeking reelection this year.

Heading into the election Mehmet Oz, the retired physician and TV personality, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump, was leading in the polls. Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick was closed behind and Kathy Barnette, a conservative political commentator and military veteran, was in third.

Other Republicans candidates in the primary include former U.S. ambassador Carla Sands, Philadelphia attorney George Bochetto, real estate developer Jeff Bartos and Montgomery County attorney Sean Gale. About 26% of Republican voters said they were still undecided by the first week of May.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, the Associated Press declared John Fetterman the winner of the four-person race. About 30 minutes later, Fetterman, Pennsylvania's current lieutenant governor, had received 58.6% of votes with 39% of the vote counted statewide. Connor Lamb had the next highest vote total, receiving 28.6%

November's election in Pennsylvania could change the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate, which is effectively even – 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats, plus two independent Senators who caucus with the Democrats. It also could offer hints about where the country is leaning in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Fetterman led the field of four Democratic candidates going into Tuesday's primary election. Then on Sunday, his campaign announced he had suffered a stroke and been hospitalized in Lancaster County. Fetterman's campaign has said he is expected to make a full recovery.

In addition to Lamb, a member of the U.S. House and retired U.S. Marine who campaigned as a moderate, the other Democrats in running in the primary were State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia, and Alexandria Khalil, a former small business owner and community organizer, who is on Jenkintown Borough Council.

There are nine Republicans vying for the support of a base that has disapproved of Gov. Tom Wolf response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four Republicans stood out in polls conducted during the weeks leading up to Tuesday's primary, led by State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump and supports the baseless claims of 2020 impacting the 2020 election. The candidates most closely trailing him ahead of Tuesday were the former head of the U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia, Bill McSwain, a Trump appointee; businessman Lou Barletta and former Delaware County councilman Dave White.

The winner will run against Democrat Josh Shapiro, who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania governor.