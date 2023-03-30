John Fetterman plans return to Senate for mid-April following treatment for depression

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is expected to be back at work starting the week of April 17, after spending more than a month undergoing treatment for depression.

While it is unclear exactly when Fetterman plans to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he's been receiving care since mid-February, sources close to the Fetterman confirmed to Politico that he will return to the Senate after the upcoming two-week April recess.

Fetterman, 53, was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression on Feb. 15. The lawmaker suffered from the mental health condition in the past, but it became serious in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization, his office said.



The lawmaker's stay has stretched to over six weeks as doctors tried to ensure his medication was effective, CNN reported.

In publicly seeking treatment, Fetterman challenged the stigma around men seeking treatment for mental health struggles. His wife, Giselle Fetterman, echoed this sentiment in a tweet earlier this month.

"Society's expectations and traditional gender roles play a part in why men are less likely to discuss or seek help for their mental health," she wrote. "As always, John continues to challenge the conversation."



Fetterman's hospital stay has been the latest in recent health struggles for the former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and Braddock mayor.

In February, Fetterman was hospitalized at George Washington University Hospital after becoming lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat. Although he had suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail last year, testing did not show signs of another stroke at that time.



During his current stay in the hospital, Fetterman has met regularly with his staff and family, and also signed onto a bipartisan rail safety bill.



Earlier this month, Fetterman’s chief-of-staff, Adam Jentleson, tweeted about the Senator's improving condition.

"John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes," Jentleson wrote. "He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon."

Other Senators currently absent include Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania, also missed time in the Senate recently to undergo a successful surgery to treat prostate cancer in February.

