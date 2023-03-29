More News:

March 29, 2023

PennDOT to permanently close I-95 North ramp in Northeast Philly

Exit 27 to Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue will be shut down for construction projects, with traffic directed to the Aramingo Avenue off-ramp

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Highways
Northeast Philly I-95 Ramp Closure JOHN GUCCIONE/PEXELS/WWW.ADVERGROUP.COM

The Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue ramp at Exit 27 on I-95 North will permanently close in April as part of a long-term highway reconstruction project, PennDOT officials said.

PennDOT plans to permanently close the I-95 North ramp to Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue next month as part of a long-term highway infrastructure project to improve traffic at the interchange, the agency said.

The ramp at Exit 27 in Northeast Philly will be shut down on or after April 18 as crews begin work on a retaining wall along the northbound side of the highway. 

When the northbound off-ramp at Exit 27 closes, northbound I-95 and westbound Betsy Ross Bridge traffic heading for Bridge Street, Tacony Street and Harbison Avenue will begin using the Exit 26 off-ramp to Aramingo Avenue at the adjacent Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange, officials said.

Westbound bridge traffic and motorists traveling from Aramingo Avenue at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange will continue to have direct access to the northbound lanes on I-95.

PennDOT plans to place road signs on I-95 and the Betsy Ross Bridge to notify travelers of the pending changes and shutdown of Exit 27. 

The $267.9 million Section BS2 project involves reconstructing the viaduct over Bridge and Tacony streets along with the adjacent sections of I-95. Work on I-95 immediately north of Bridge Street is in its final stages and is expected to finish by early summer, officials said.

The goal of the improvement project is to reduce the number of I-95 exits that take motorists onto lane streets and residential streets that are more prone to accidents.

Construction of the new retaining wall will allow crews to temporarily widen the northbound side of I-95 approaching the viaduct, creating a six-lane traffic pattern that runs through the work zone and interchange for the duration of the project. 

Work is currently underway in the I-95 median south of Bridge Street to build a crossover for the new pattern. Construction to replace the southbound side of the viaduct is scheduled to begin in early 2024, followed by replacement of the northbound side.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Highways Northeast Philadelphia Roads I-95 PennDOT

Videos

Featured

Limited - SDP - David

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year
Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded

Just In

Must Read

Higher Education

Temple president Jason Wingard to resign amid campus safety concerns, university says
Temple President Jason Wingard Resigns

Sponsored

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - Online-Gambling.com Basketball Image

Children's Health

Not all children with sleep apnea snore; here's how to recognize the disorder
Sleep apnea children

Phillies

Phillies 2023 preview: Expert predictions roundup
Phillies-World-Series-Game-5-Fans-Rally-Towles.jpg

Food & Drink

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. to release Rita's water ice-inspired beer
Rita's Water Ice Neshaminy Creek Beer

Shopping

Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park to open this weekend
southeast asian market fdr park

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved