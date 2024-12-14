More Culture:

December 14, 2024

Quinta Brunson is a guest judge in the next 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season

The 'Abbott Elementary' star joins a line-up of celebrities on the show that includes Katy Perry, Sam Smith and Hunter Schafer.

'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson is one of the many celebrities serving as a guest judge in Season 17 of the competition show 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' Above, Brunson at the 76th Emmy Awards.

Emmy-winning actress and Philly native Quinta Brunson has been popping everywhere on television, and "RuPaul's Drag Race" is her next destination.

The "Abbott Elementary" creator and star will serve as a guest judge in Season 17 of the reality competition show, which airs Fridays on MTV beginning Jan. 3.

MORE: 'Dragula' contestant Pi hopes Philly will grow its 'arsenal' of drag stars on TV

The show has 14 drag performers compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000. Episodes feature celebrities as guest judges.

Joining Brunson in a star-studded line-up are Katy Perry, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, Jamal Sims, Adam Lambert, Whitney Cummings, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, Tracee Ellis Ross and several more.

In last year's Season 16 of the reality competition show, Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál was named the runner-up, and she also won the title of Miss Congeniality.

While no Philly competitors are in Season 17, contestant Crystal Envy hails from the Jersey Shore city of Asbury Park.

Among Brunson's other guest appearances is her role in a sketch for Sabrina Carpenter's "A Nonsense Christmas" special on Netflix, which was released last week.

She'll also be part of the hotly anticipated two-part crossover between "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which will kick off on "Abbott" when it returns to ABC on Jan. 8.

Spot Brunson for yourself in the trailer for "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 below.

