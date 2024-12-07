Quinta Brunson drops in on Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas special on Netflix

Sabrina Carpenter's holiday variety special on Netflix has a cavalcade of guest stars and cameos for musical performances and comedy sketches — and the pop star got some local help from Philly native Quinta Brunson for a quick segment.

In "A Nonsense Christmas," which was released on streaming on Friday, Dec. 6, the "Abbott Elementary" lead actress and creator appeared in a bit with Carpenter where they appear to "Ebby Scrooge" (portrayed by Nico Hiraga) as the spirits of women his character ghosted.

Carpenter plays a woman he previously abandoned conversation with after five dates ("a spirit of Ghosted Past") who appears in his apartment in a puff of smoke, followed by Brunson, who portrays someone he is currently ghosting.

"I figured out where you live from the breadcrumbs you left on TikTok for me to find," Brunson's "Spirit of Ghosted Present" tells Ebby. She wonders why her messages were ignored, to which Carpenter retorts: "It's not you. It's him." Carpenter and Brunson's characters then hug when they figure out they were both present for the same reason.

Later in the sketch, actress Cara Delevingne enters as a Coachella attendee he will later ghost in the future. Delevingne asks Ebby for his number, and Carpenter and Brunson attempt to intervene. The sketch ends with Ebby apparently learning his lesson and giving each of the women a turkey leg.

The 49-minute long Netflix special also has Carpenter perform a duet rendition of "Last Christmas" with Chappell Roan and an acoustic version of "Santa Baby" with Shania Twain. Other guest appearances in the special include former "SNL" player Kyle Mooney and "The Lord of the Rings" star Sean Astin.

The special is primarily based on Carpenter's Christmas-themed 2023 EP "Fruitcake." Her latest album, "Short n' Sweet," was one of the top albums on Spotify in both Philadelphia and the rest of the world in 2024, according to Spotify Wrapped.

Watch a teaser for the "Ghosted" sketch featuring Brunson below.