December 04, 2024

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter take top spots on Spotify's 2024 Wrapped lists. They got lots of streams locally, too

Also popular among Philadelphia listeners are Drake, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kanye West, the music app's data shows.

spotify wrapped swift Jane Barlow/Alamy Images via Sipa USA

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist on Spotify both globally and in Philadelphia.

Happy Spotify Wrapped day to all who celebrate! For the uninitiated, today is when users of the music streaming app find out what tunes have filled their ears the most during the past year – and then flood social media with posts about it.

The 2024 Wrapped data was released Wednesday morning and can be accessed via Spotify. Globally, Taylor Swift is the top artist of the year on Spotify for the second year in a row, and she has the top album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology." Another Pennsylvania pop princess, Sabrina Carpenter, from Bucks County, has the most-streamed song globally with "Espresso," and the third-most played album with "Short n' Sweet."

MORE: Kendrick Lamar and SZA will play at Lincoln Financial Field on May 5

How do listeners in Philadelphia compare to music lovers around the world?

Swift, a Berks County native, also is the most-played artist in Philly this year, followed by Drake, Zach Bryan – who lived in Philadelphia for a time – Morgan Wallen and Kanye West, Spotify's data shows. Swift was the music platform's most streamed artist here in 2023, too.

Philly's tastes align with the app's global data for the top song and top album of 2024, with Carpenter's "Espresso," and Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" each ranking No. 1 locally on the respective lists.

Here are the top-five lists for Spotify's most-streamed artists, songs and albums in Philadelphia:

Philadelphia's Top Artists of 2024 on Spotify:

1. Taylor Swift
2. Drake
3. Zach Bryan
4. Morgan Wallen
5. Kanye West

Philadelphia's Top Songs of 2024 on Spotify:

Philadelphia's Top Albums of 2024 on Spotify:

1. "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" by Taylor Swift
2. "Short n' Sweet" by Sabrina Carpenter
3. "One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen
4. "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan
5. "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" by Chappell Roan

